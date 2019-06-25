Naomi Campbell Just Revealed Her Go-To Makeup Look in New YouTube Tutorial

Naomi Campbell may be one of the world’s biggest supermodels, but she should also consider adding pro beauty vlogger to her impressive resumé. On Tuesday, the icon posted her everyday makeup routine to her YouTube channel — and it takes her less than 10 minutes to turn out a flawless look.

Campbell, 49, shared her go-to products and favorite application techniques in a 7-minute video tutorial titled “My On-The-Go Beauty Routine.” Campbell starts off by admitting she “never has so much time” — no surprise considering she’s an actress and producer, the founder of Fashion for Relief and a contributing editor at British Vogue (in addition to being one of the world’s most sought after runway stars).

Image zoom Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell in 1992 Rose Hartman/Getty Images

To avoid looking “cakey,” the fashion icon prefers to apply her base makeup with a disposable wedge-shaped sponge (available in bulk at most drugstores) instead of a Beauty Blender or a foundation brush.

RELATED: Naomi Campbell Responds to Gucci’s ‘Blackface’ Sweater Controversy

“You always have to get a good balance and make sure it’s even right under the nose, above the mouth ” Campbell says in the clip as she applies a light layer of NARS Soft Matte Concealer in Amande.

She removes excess shine using her NARS Mountain Pressed Powder and gentle tapping motions to create the perfect skin-like finish: “I don’t want my base to ever look like a mask. I want to just look like I don’t have anything on.”

Campbell opts for a time-saving trick for her eyes — she simply sweeps face contour powder into the crease after applying it to her cheekbones and jawline. Next, she amps up the cheeks with a pop of color and some serious glow (thanks to The Veil Cheek Palette by NARS.)

“This one’s one of my favorites,” she says of the 3-pan palette. “I like powder highlighters. I think they’re easier. It’s also nice to just put a little highlighter down the nose.”

RELATED: Cindy Crawford Reveals Her Beauty Secrets

Sticking with the natural, no-make-makeup look, the former reality show judge runs a spoolie brush through her brows instead of adding a heavy pomade or pencil. She tops off the look by coating her famous pout with some high-shine pink gloss.

As an added bonus, Campbell applies a wash of sultry purple eye shadow across the lids. The step only took about a minute and makes for the perfect day-to-night transition.

“That’s how I put myself together,” she concludes. “I think after years of sitting in a chair for so many hours, when I do it, it has to be a minute thing.”

Campbell (who stars in the NARS Spring 2019 campaign, marking her first major beauty contract of her more than 30-year long career) is set to receive the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Icon Award on December 2.

The British Fashion Council announced the news on Instagram Monday.

“Naomi will be recognized for her incredible contribution to the fashion industry, her world renowned career as a supermodel, as well as her philanthropist work with charities and incredible efforts for a more diverse and equal future, especially in Africa.”