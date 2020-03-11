Naomi Campbell‘s airport style is looking a little different amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the supermodel, 49, shared several Instagram photos of herself at the Los Angeles International Airport, in which she could be seen wearing a white hazmat suit, a blue face mask, safety goggles and purple gloves as she caught her flight.

In one shot, Campbell poses in her protective gear at an airport terminal, while another shows her wearing the same outfit — with an additional cape draped across her shoulders — as she sits in a commercial plane.

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL,” she captioned the pictures. “Full video coming on my YouTube soon…”

Campbell went viral in 2019 when she shared a YouTube video of her intense pre-flight routine, detailing how she cleans and disinfects her seat once boarding her plane.

The 5-minute video showed the fashion icon scrubbing down her seat’s television display, armrests, tray table and seatbelt using disposable plastic gloves and sanitizing wipes she carries in her travel bag. After thoroughly cleaning her area, Campbell placed a personal seat cover for her chair that she said is “hand washed at every hotel” and switched out at the end of the week.

“Clean anything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch,” she says in the clip. “This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

In the video, Campbell can also be seen wearing a black face mask over her nose and mouth.

“I will eventually end up sitting like this the whole entire flight,” she shares after taking a seat. “No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends people start coughing and sneezing. And the coughing and sneezing makes me … I just can’t.”

“As much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff and I’m blessed that I don’t,” she adds. “I really think this helps me — my little routine.”

On Monday, a top official for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans that “many will become sick” from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“It’s fair to say that as the trajectory of the outbreak continues, many people in the United States, will at some point in time, either this year or next, be exposed to this virus. And there’s a good chance that many will become sick,” said Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, in a press briefing.

Messonnier said that COVID-19 is “highly contagious” and “there’s essentially no immunity against this virus in the population because it’s a new virus.”

As of late Tuesday, there are over 1000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. The majority of U.S. cases are in Washington state, California and New York — and all three have declared a state of emergency to redirect funding.