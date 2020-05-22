Naomi Campbell Turns 50! These Throwback Photos Prove the Supermodel Hasn't Aged

50 years ago, fashion history changed forever with the birth of Naomi Campbell. The British supermodel, born May 22, 1970 in London, would become a trailblazer for women of color in the industry. Her signature strut quickly catapulted her to stardom as she walked the runway for Azzedine Alaïa, Karl Lagerfeld and more.

In honor of the fashion legend’s milestone birthday, we're looking back at some of this ageless beauty's most iconic photos over her decades-long career in the industry.