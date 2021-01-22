The fashion icon, 50, posted two photos of herself and Harry (the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and high-profile businessman Peter Brant) on Instagram with a heartfelt caption. In one photo the pair hug for the camera wearing black outfits, and in the second, Harry dons white and red face paint as he kisses Campbell's cheek. In her tribute, she opens up about her "beautiful godson" and their close-knit relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's taken me a few days to get my head around this to digest the fact my beautiful godson Harry has gone to the spiritual world," she began. "Since you were a baby you had this innate magical joy, that you bought [sic] to all who was around you, I would take you to meetings, and they would ask me, if they could hire you, you were not even 10 years old, smart as a whip, creativity bursting from you on every level."

Image zoom Credit: Naomi Campbell Instagram

She continued, "Harry you've taken [sic] piece of my heart, we never judged each other, our [relation]ship was always honest. Too young, to go. I will love you unconditionally always."

Campbell added that she knows family friend, fashion designer "Papa" Azzedine Alaïa and "Franca," likely referring to Franca Sozzani (the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia) will "take care" of Harry "on the other side."

The supermodel ended the emotional caption by sending her "deepest condolences" to Harry's mother, father, older brother Peter II, younger sister Lily and half-brother Dylan Thomas Andrews (whose father is Seymour's ex, Tommy Andrews). "Extended family rest with the highest 🙏🏾," Campbell concluded.

Earlier this week, Brant's family confirmed the model and socialite died of an accidental overdose on January 17 in a statement to the New York Times.

Image zoom Harry Brant | Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty

Harry had reportedly struggled with addiction for several years.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Seymour and Brant said, "It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication."

"Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab," the statement continued. "Harry was not just our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

His parents also shared how much growing up in the fashion industry meant to their son. "Harry loved fashion and was a trailblazer of beauty and cosmetic products for men – collaborating with a major brand on a unisex cosmetic line. He was also a dedicated writer for Interview Magazine and his dream was to be a much bigger part of its creative department. He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done. We will forever be saddened that Harry's life was cut short by this devastating disease. We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy."

A memorial service was held on Thursday for Harry. His older brother, Peter Brant II shared photos of the tribute on Instagram.

Image zoom Credit: Peter Brant II/instagram

In one photo, his parents, Seymour, 52, and Peter, 73, stand holding hands in front of an open field during the service, as rose petals can be seen scattered on the ground. The picture was accompanied by an emoji of a broken heart.

Peter II, 27, shared several other pictures from the memorial, including a photo of white roses placed next to a marble urn bearing Harry's initials.