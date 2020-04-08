Naomi Campbell Says Her Quarantine Wardrobe Consists of Elizabeth Taylor's Old Caftans

Naomi Campbell is finding comfort in her vintage wardrobe collection while self isolating at home.

Although she’s keeping it casual during the day like the rest of us, the supermodel recently revealed during a phone conversation with InStyle that she’s switching things up at night by wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s old caftans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m in the most practical clothes I could ever wear — T-shirts, sweats. It’s Adidas, it’s workout clothes, and the shoes are sneakers and slippers,” she told the outlet on Monday. “Then at night, to give a little change, I wear caftans. I’ve got some really great ones. I’ve got some I bought from Elizabeth Taylor’s auctions, so I have some of hers.”

But Campbell’s impressive collection of caftans doesn’t stop there: “I’ve got one from the Middle East. I’ve got some beautiful ones from Africa,” she said.

Image zoom Naomi Campbell WWD/Shutterstock

RELATED: Naomi Campbell Says She Checks in on Her Italian Fashion Friends ‘Every Day’ amid Coronavirus

“I may dress up for something here and there — I wore something the other night for cooking with Jon Gray from “Gastronomical Cribs” with Ghetto Gastro. But again, it was a caftan,” the star said, when asked what she’s been wearing while staying inside amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“I’m just chilled. I’m not counting days. I can’t. It’s just … this is what we’re in,” Campbell added.

RELATED: Naomi Campbell on Working with Princess Diana to Surprise a Teenage Prince William: ‘It Was So Sweet’

Throughout the pandemic, the supermodel has vocalized her concern on social media while sharing encouraging and uplifting content with her fans — most recently through her live YouTube series No Filter with Naomi and her new Amazon Prime series Making the Cut.

Image zoom Amazon

“It’s giving hope and opportunities to many,” Campbell told InStyle of the new competition show (which also stars Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum). “There are many people out there who are probably going to look at it and say, ‘I could be on the next one,’ and that’s what it’s about. We want those people, worldwide. There are some amazing young, gifted designers out there who just don’t have the platform, or are able to get the connections that they need to get out there. This show gives that opportunity.”

“We have to stay in the light. We have to. To keep each other up every day,” Campbell said.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.