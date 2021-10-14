Naomi Campbell Returns to Alexander McQueen Catwalk for First Time Since Designer's 2010 Death

The legendary supermodel said she felt the late designer's presence "in a form of a bird that flew above and around the entire show"

Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Alexander McQueen SS22 Womenswear show at Tobacco Dock on October 12, 2021

Naomi Campbell made a special return to the Alexander McQueen runway when she closed out the label's Spring/Summer 2022 show in London on Tuesday.

The supermodel, 51, hasn't walked for the high-fashion label since McQueen's death in 2010, so her catwalk cameo more than a decade later to model designs from creative director Sarah Burton's new collection left the audience cheering.

Campbell confidently hit the runway in an embellished cropped blazer, high-waisted tulle midi skirt and opulent crystal-covered boots as she closed out the star-studded show.

The star got candid on Instagram about the "overwhelming" wave of emotion she felt walking the catwalk in McQueen's memory. She posted a video from the show on her feed along with the caption: "Mc QUEEN : The whole time my heart was in my chest , trying to stop the tears of an overwhelming emotion from steaming down my face."

"Felt you So strong Lee , may have even glimpsed you in a form of a bird that flew above and around the entire show @alexandermcqueen SS22 #Sarah Burton and Team Mc Queen thank you ❤️🇬🇧❤️#homesweethome," Campbell ended the heartfelt caption.

Supermodel Helena Christensen commented on Campbell's post saying she could feel McQueen's presence, too. "I can tell baby ❤️🕊," she said.

Mariah Carey said, "A gorgeous queen!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥." Campbell replied, "@mariahcarey love and miss you ❤️❤️❤️."

Campbell had a busy fashion month this year, kicking things off at the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week, just four months after revealing that she'd welcomed a daughter.

Campbell sported a hot pink power suit with a neon orange top and white heels as she walked in the show, which was opened and closed by Dua Lipa.

Naomi Campbell Credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty

These days, as a new mom, being surrounded by "loved ones" is a top priority for Campbell.

"I'm not out here on my own," she said in a recent interview with The Cut.