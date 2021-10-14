Naomi Campbell Returns to Alexander McQueen Catwalk for First Time Since Designer's 2010 Death
The legendary supermodel said she felt the late designer's presence "in a form of a bird that flew above and around the entire show"
Naomi Campbell made a special return to the Alexander McQueen runway when she closed out the label's Spring/Summer 2022 show in London on Tuesday.
The supermodel, 51, hasn't walked for the high-fashion label since McQueen's death in 2010, so her catwalk cameo more than a decade later to model designs from creative director Sarah Burton's new collection left the audience cheering.
Campbell confidently hit the runway in an embellished cropped blazer, high-waisted tulle midi skirt and opulent crystal-covered boots as she closed out the star-studded show.
The star got candid on Instagram about the "overwhelming" wave of emotion she felt walking the catwalk in McQueen's memory. She posted a video from the show on her feed along with the caption: "Mc QUEEN : The whole time my heart was in my chest , trying to stop the tears of an overwhelming emotion from steaming down my face."
"Felt you So strong Lee , may have even glimpsed you in a form of a bird that flew above and around the entire show @alexandermcqueen SS22 #Sarah Burton and Team Mc Queen thank you ❤️🇬🇧❤️#homesweethome," Campbell ended the heartfelt caption.
Supermodel Helena Christensen commented on Campbell's post saying she could feel McQueen's presence, too. "I can tell baby ❤️🕊," she said.
Mariah Carey said, "A gorgeous queen!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥." Campbell replied, "@mariahcarey love and miss you ❤️❤️❤️."
Campbell had a busy fashion month this year, kicking things off at the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week, just four months after revealing that she'd welcomed a daughter.
Campbell sported a hot pink power suit with a neon orange top and white heels as she walked in the show, which was opened and closed by Dua Lipa.
These days, as a new mom, being surrounded by "loved ones" is a top priority for Campbell.
"I'm not out here on my own," she said in a recent interview with The Cut.
She added: "It's simple, and it's small. To be with your loved ones who just want to enjoy the quality time. I want my friends to flourish. You want to protect those you love. And most importantly, when I reach out to people, and I need help and understanding and guidance, it's important for me to remember to say 'Thank you.' Almost like a threat — 'You never know when you may need that person to help you again or guide you.'"