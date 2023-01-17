Naomi Campbell Remembers Godson Harry Brant 2 Years After His Death: 'I Think of You Today'

Harry Brant, a socialite, model and son of Stephanie Seymour, died of an accidental overdose on prescription medication on Jan. 17, 2021

Published on January 17, 2023 10:51 PM
Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Homme Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images); Harry Brant attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 4, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Naomi Campbell is paying tribute to her godson Harry Brant two years after his death.

Before his untimely death, Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour, 54, and high profile businessman Peter Brant, 75, was a socialite who wrote for Interview Magazine as a teen and an up-and-coming model who appeared in Italian Vogue and Balmain campaigns. He died of an accidental overdose on prescription medication on Jan. 17, 2021. He was 24.

Remembering Harry on the second anniversary of his death, Campbell, 52, shared a photo of the two posing together with Harry rocking edgy makeup and kissing her on the cheekbone.

"My beautiful Godson Harry @harry_brant , I think of you today your bright smile amazing intellectual mind and your natural flare of style it's been 2 years .. " she wrote alongside the snap. "May you be in eternal Peace and know that your godmother misses you 🕊️❤️🕊️🙏🏾"

At the time of their son's death, Seymour and Peter told PEOPLE in a heartbreaking statement, "It is with enormous sorrow that we share with you the news that our beloved son, Harry Brant, lost his battle with addiction and died due to an accidental overdose of prescription medication. Our hearts are shattered. Harry wanted to overcome his addiction and was just days away from re-entering rehab."

They continued, "Harry was not just our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

His parents also shared how much growing up in the fashion industry meant to their son. "Harry loved fashion and was a trailblazer of beauty and cosmetic products for men – collaborating with a major brand on a unisex cosmetic line. He was also a dedicated writer for Interview Magazine and his dream was to be a much bigger part of its creative department."

Harry Brant, model Stephanie Seymour and industrialist/businessman Peter M. Brant
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

"He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done. We will forever be saddened that Harry's life was cut short by this devastating disease. We ask that you please allow our family privacy as we attempt to cope with the loss of our beautiful, beautiful boy."

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Harry was close with his family, especially Seymour. "His mom was his everything. His family cared for him a lot."

Harry had reportedly struggled with addiction for several years and according to the source, his father was "worried" about Harry and was "trying to get him to go to rehab again."

"He was supposed to go to rehab again [on Monday]," said the source. "It's hard, anyone who knows addiction knows this."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

