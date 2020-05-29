Naomi Campbell Reflects on 25-Year Friendship with Makeup Artist and 'Chosen Family' Member Pat McGrath

Naomi Campbell and Pat McGrath have been each other's “chosen sisters” ever since they met at an i-D Magazine photoshoot in August 1994. As industry trailblazers and African American women from England, the supermodel tells PEOPLE the duo had a lot in common and an instant connection.

So when the two icons joined forces — Campbell was named the first-ever global face of Pat McGrath Labs on Thursday — the partnership was quite literally years in the making: “It’s an historic moment,” Campbell says.

She continues, “Working with Pat McGrath is an honor and I'm so grateful and blessed. I understand Pat's drive and I'm proud of her. She's not just a makeup artist, she’s an artist.”

Along with being named the global face of the luxury cosmetics brand, Campbell fronts the campaign for Pat McGrath Lab's Divine Rose Collection, which launched on Friday and is available now on patmcgrath.com.

The collection includes three blush-toned eyeshadow palettes with matte crease shades, holographic shimmers and pops of color (Mothership VII: Divine Rose, Mothership VIII: Divine Rose II and a limited-edition version of Mothership VII: Divine Rose), two matte lipsticks, two lip liners and two high-shine lip glosses. The Divine Rose collection also features lip trios, eyeshadow bundles and two pink tote bags.

“[McGrath] has made makeup fun again,” Campbell says of her longtime friend, adding that she especially loves the multi-functional warm tones in the new collection. “I put the eyeshadows on my eyes and my cheeks for a little shine and sparkle.”

Much like McGrath's previous launches, the Divine Rose packaging, presentation and campaign images are just as impressive as the makeup formulas themselves. Campbell was “in awe” when she saw the final assets — but not at all surprised.

“I don’t ever weigh in [creatively] when I work with Pat. I don’t have to because I trust her,” she shares. From their first-ever collaboration, Campbell says she knew she could just “take a breath, relax” and let McGrath work her magic.

Image zoom Naomi Campbell and Pat McGrath Patrick McMullan via Getty

The supermodel usually only has time for a 5-10 minute makeup routine, while the cosmetics mogul and Procter & Gamble creative design director is famous for her avant-garde runway looks. Still, both icons have the same philosophy when it comes to beauty: skin first.

"Pat and I are sticklers about not having the skin look too dry or too matte," Campbell says, explaining that they prefer face products that melt into the skin, rather than sit on top of it, for the perfect "your skin but better" finish.