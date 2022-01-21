Naomi Campbell Pens Emotional Tribute to André Leon Talley: 'Rest Easy King'

"Words cannot describe what it feels like knowing you are no longer with us in the physical form," Naomi Campbell wrote in an Instagram tribute to the late fashion icon on Thursday

Alongside a collection of throwback photos of the pair posted to Instagram Thursday, Campbell, 51, wrote a lengthy caption sharing some of the highlights of their friendship, "from flying in helicopters in Brazil and landing in a football field in a storm, to running around Moscow buying Russian dolls and typical Russian hats, to dancing around in my hotel room in Paris."

Addressing the fashion icon, Campbell began the post, "Words cannot describe what it feels like knowing you are no longer with us in the physical form, like everyone who loves you my heart skipped a beat.

"When I heard I reached out to @dvf [Diane von Fürstenberg] who let me know you went peacefully without pain."

Naomi Campbell, Andre Leon Talley

The supermodel also shared a memory from her last trip with Talley in 2019, when the pair traveled to Nigeria.

"Everyone said you would cancel on me last minute and I refused to believe .. and there you came to Lagos with a wheelchair and all, and you embraced everyone and everyone embraced you," she wrote. "You were animated, fun and seeing all the young Nigerian creatives sitting at your feet taking notes with admiration, to going to church on Easter Sunday in Lagos of which you said coming to Africa was like an epiphany for you .. Seeing you so happy and in your zone is how I choose to remember you."

"Your unconditional love and support has never wavered, from encouraging me to pick up the phone and calling Anna Wintour and asking for my first American vogue cover September issue..." she added, "to just sitting in bed ordering room service watching tv, you were Andre a ray of light filled with laughter and positivity that played a huge impact of our ever lasting family ship."

"Andre is on his way to the otherside and will drape you all in divine larger than life luxury. I love you always," Campbell concluded. "REST EASY KING."

Naomi Campbell, Andre Leon Talley

Following the news that Talley — the former editor-at-large and creative director for Vogue — had died earlier this week, tributes from celebrities and those in the fashion world began to pour in.

Fürstenberg, 75, wrote on Instagram, "Good bye darling André ❤️🙏… No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did ❤️🙏… no one was grander and more soulful than you were ❤️🙏…the world will be less joyfulI ❤️🙏 I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I miss your loud screams …I love you soooo much ❤️🙏."

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs also paid tribute to Talley. "I am in shock," he wrote alongside a vintage photo of the pair.

"You championed me and you have been my friend since my beginning. Our chats, the moments we shared….oh my friend. You and your passions were larger than life," he added. "I love you and I will miss you dear Andre. Rest In Peace."

Tyra Banks, who worked alongside Talley as a judge on America's Next Top Model, also honored the famed writer. "I had never experienced such a prolific person serving up a rare mix of fashion 'fabulousness' and real down-home southern comfort love until I met @andreltalley," she said.