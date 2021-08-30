Naomi Campbell Says She 'Sacrificed' Finding a 'Soulmate' for Her Busy Modeling Career

"I'm strong, but I'm also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise," Naomi Campbell told The Cut

Naomi Campbell is getting candid about work-life balance.

The supermodel, 51, graces a new special issue of The Cut and speaks openly about sacrificing her love life for the fast-paced, jet-setter lifestyle of a fashion icon.

"I'd say the sacrifice is really finding that soul mate who will understand you," Campbell told the outlet. "It's really like you feel if they look at you as if you're strong … you know, I'm strong, but I'm also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise."

naomi campbell; the cut cover Credit: Campbell Addy/The Cut

The star — who acquired a reputation for being difficult to work with in the '90s and early 2000s while walking runways all over the world — also reflected on her past self and personal growth.

Naomi campbell Naomi Campbell | Credit: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

"I don't have a problem looking at myself in the mirror anymore and facing and owning who I am," she said. "And for sure when I was younger, I wasn't always using it in the right way. It takes growth."

These days, being surrounded by "loved ones" is a top priority for Campbell.

"I'm not out here on my own," she said. "It's simple, and it's small. To be with your loved ones who just want to enjoy the quality time. I want my friends to flourish. You want to protect those you love. And most importantly, when I reach out to people, and I need help and understanding and guidance, it's important for me to remember to say 'Thank you.' Almost like a threat — 'You never know when you may need that person to help you again or guide you.'"

Earlier this year, the supermodel surprised fans when she revealed that she welcomed a daughter.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell announced on Instagram. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

On Monday, Campbell shared images from the cover shoot on Instagram, celebrating the team of creatives who helped make the shoot possible, and remarking on the importance of representation in fashion.