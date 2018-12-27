Naomi Campbell gave fans a rare glimpse at her natural hair during her Christmas vacation in Kenya.

The 48-year-old supermodel took a break from her waist-length, straight hair extensions and embraced her beautiful coils, worn in cornrow braids, in a selfie posted on her Instagram during the trip.

“Bare it all. 🙌🏽 done in Kenya 🇰🇪 #NAOMIAFRICA,” Campbell captioned the photo.

And fans were quick to praise the model’s photos.

“That’s right sistah! Rock your natural hair! I wish I could be your personal natural hair stylist!” one fan commented. Another fan wrote, “You are the most inspiring person I have ever seen ❤️I love you for being you, u are giving women the power to be themselves and not apologize for it! Bless you ❤️.”

Despite wearing her hair in extensions, wigs and weaves for most of her career, Campbell told the Evening Standard last year about its taken a serious toll on her natural hair over the years.

“I do take more care of my hair now, because I lost all of it with extensions. I am more careful and I do different things,” Campbell admitted.

She added, “Everybody in the world wears wigs. It doesn’t matter anymore. I do what I want, or whatever the job calls for.”

Campbell’s natural selfie comes just days after the model was named the new face of NARS Cosmetics’ spring 2019 campaign, which marks her first beauty contract of her more than 30-year career.