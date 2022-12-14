Naomi Campbell Says Her MasterClass on Modeling Is a Natural Fit: 'I've Always Wanted to Share'

Campbell's MasterClass on modeling fundamentals is available now

Published on December 14, 2022 10:00 AM
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell.

Want to learn to model like a boss? Lucky for you, Naomi Campbell has added another role to her résumé: teacher.

Last week, the supermodel launched her first-ever MasterClass on modeling fundamentals where aspiring models will learn how to navigate the industry, her personal experiences and how to approach life with confidence.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her new role as an instructor, Campbell opened up about why she thinks it's important to share her expertise.

"I've always wanted to share. I believe I've always said in my interviews... that there was never any type of lesson or book on our business," the 52-year-old supermodel says. "And I like mentoring. So it's just an extension of mentoring."

Through this MasterClass, Campbell also hopes to open people's eyes to the realities of the modeling industry.

"It's not like they think it is," she says. "We work hard as fashion models and what we do. Our bodies take it quite hard too. But it's like an art form."

Members will learn how to take modeling by the reins as they watch lessons on finding an agent and handling contracts, building a versatile lookbook, developing a signature walk and more.

"Naomi is a legend, whose confidence, poise and fearlessness have helped her inspire and advocate for younger generations coming up in the fashion world and beyond," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, in a press release. "In her class, she teaches members how to harness their power and show up as their best selves, both in front of the camera and in everyday life."

An important portion of her class is teaching individuals how to find their confidence from the inside out. For Campbell, finding this within herself was a journey — but she's ultimately about staying in her center.

"I'm never taking myself too seriously," she says. "You have to work at everything. Nothing is coming easy and each thing I do is a challenge and a different facet. I love these challenges, and I embrace them."

Campbell also reflected on the best advice she ever received in her career.

RELATED VIDEO: New Mom Naomi Campbell Poses with Daughter for Vogue U.K., Reveals She Is 'Not Adopted'

"The best advice my mother ever told me was if I'm going to be in this business that I have to give 110% and give the full commitment in whatever you say yes to doing," she says of her mom, Valerie Morris.

Looking ahead, Campbell — who welcomed a daughter in May 2021 — has her eyes set on giving back, which is what led her to the MasterClass in the first place.

"I'm very happy now in my life," she says. "It's time to give back and to share. We'll just wait and see what time brings. I'm now in the place where I want to open and share a lot of things that I never did before. So this is one of the first."

Campbell's MasterClass is available now with eight video lessons total, starting at $15 per month.

