Naomi Campbell Says She's Donating Her Famous Airport Hazmat Suit to a Museum

In March, the legendary supermodel made headlines when she wore a hazmat suit while traveling through Los Angeles International Airport to get home to New York amid the coronavirus pandemic

The world is still not over Naomi Campbell’s airport hazmat suit.

During an episode of First We Feast’s hit YouTube series Hot Ones, the supermodel was asked if we might see a designer version of the full-body garment that protects against hazardous materials on the runway next season, and she told host Sean Evans there is a “big chance” one could make an appearance.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve been asked to put my hazmat suit into a museum. They asked me for the one that I actually wore and my Burberry cape that I put on top of it,” she added, referencing her now famous walk through Los Angeles International Airport amid the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Image zoom Naomi Campbell/Instagram

The fashion icon didn’t specify which museum wants to display her protective travel outfit, but she did confirm “I’m going to give it [to them]” — all while tasting some of the hottest hot sauces as part of the show's unique format, which features celebrities eating chicken wings with progressively spicy sauces as they answer questions about their lives and careers.

During the clip, the supermodel also admitted that, despite her longevity and influence in the fashion industry, some modern streetwear styles still confuse her.

"I have to tell you, when I first got my Off-White — I love Mr. Virgil Abloh, thank you so much — I wasn't sure: do I keep [the tag] on or do I take it off? Because in my generation, I would've taken it off."

Image zoom

Luckily, a fellow '90s supermodel and Campbell's longtime friend Linda Evangelista's son informed her, "No no, you're supposed to keep it on'."

"So, that's how I became educated about keeping on the tag, was through my friend," she joked.

Evans, who fans have come to rely on for in-depth interviews and well-researched questions, even reminisced on Campbell's epic spill in 9-inch heels during the Vivienne Westwood fall 1993 runway show during the interview, asking, "Have you been able to run back the tape and figure out exactly what went wrong in that moment?"

To which the star replied: "I don't have to run back the tape to watch it. I can remember the tape in my head." The veteran explained that there is a certain technique required to successfully walk in a pair of Vivienne Westwood shoes.

"I just went walking like as if I was walking in a normal shoes. No, no, no," she said. "That's why I fell."

Aside from her iconic hazmat suit moment and fashion flashback stories, the supermodel also revealed her all-time favorite trend (a black dress) and one she hopes will never come back.

"I'm not into Crocs. Sorry Crocs," she said, while trying to catch her breathe after testing one of the spiciest sauces. "Nothing against your brand. I find it a lazy shoe."

In March, the legendary supermodel made headlines when she wore a hazmat suit while traveling through LAX to get back home to New York.

In a YouTube video on her popular Being Naomi channel shared later that month, the supermodel clarified that she was not wearing the suit "for laughs," but that she was taking the outbreak very seriously.

“We have to do what we have to do. So today, you came to meet me. I’m in L.A. I’m flying back home to New York," she said in her video. “As this is a very sensitive time in the world, I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight…I am"

“So, here’s my outfit,” she added, as a photo her $15.99 Amazon purchase — a DuPont Industrial & Scientific Disposable Elastic Waist, Bootie and Hood Tyvek Coverall Suit — flashes across the screen.