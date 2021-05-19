Naomi Campbell Recalls Being 'in Awe' Meeting Diane von Furstenberg: 'She's a Real-Life Princess'

Naomi Campbell is reminiscing on the start of her modeling career with fashion designer icon Diane von Furstenberg.

During the latest episode of her No Filter with Naomi YouTube series, the supermodel and actress sat down virtually with the legendary designer and looked back on meeting each other when Campbell first arrived in New York City as a teenager.

Campbell, 50, recalled being "in awe" when von Furstenberg, 74, took her to lunch at the Four Seasons Hotel in 1986, noting that, even today, she thinks she's a "real-life princess."

Von Furstenberg described the lunch date, saying Campbell was "this long skinny thing dressed in black and had every man in the room say, 'Oh my God, who is this goddess? '" Despite drawing eyes at the restaurant, Campbell said it was the wisdom and advice from the fashion icon that stuck with her on that day.

"You told me about business and asked me what I liked to do," Campbell said. "You right away made me think about, even though I had just come into modeling, you were already kind of angling me to think of other things around modeling."

The lunch meeting ultimately turned into a longtime friendship. On the show, Von Furstenberg also discussed her new book, Own It, in which she gives advice and hopes to share her wisdom, similar to what she did for Campbell.

The episode of their No Filter chat was posted just after Campbell announced that she had welcomed her first baby on Tuesday, sharing a photo of her hand holding her daughter's feet on Instagram.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the supermodel captioned the post. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

The model's mother, Valerie Morris-Campbell, reshared the photo saying, "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter. I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a longtime to be grandmother❤️😍."