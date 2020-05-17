Naomi Campbell Wears Full Hazmat Suit with Goggles and Face Shield While Traveling on Plane

Naomi Campbell was "on the move" and staying safe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the legendary supermodel, 49, shared a selfie of herself on a plane wearing a full hazmat suit with goggles, a face mask, and face shield, to protect herself from the virus.

Campbell even draped what looks to be a pink blanket over her seat as an added barrier for herself. It is unclear where the model is headed, though she told PEOPLE in March that she was considering going back to her "first home" in London.

Her latest photo isn't the first time Campbell wore a protective hazmat suit during the pandemic. She was previously seen wearing one in early March while traveling through Los Angeles International Airport to get back home to New York.

In a YouTube video on her popular Being Naomi channel shared later that month, the supermodel clarified that she was not wearing the suit "for laughs," but that she was taking the outbreak very seriously.

“We have to do what we have to do. So today, you came to meet me. I’m in L.A. I’m flying back home to New York," she said in her video. “As this is a very sensitive time in the world, I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight…I am"

“So, here’s my outfit,” she added, as a photo her $15.99 Amazon purchase — a DuPont Industrial & Scientific Disposable Elastic Waist, Bootie and Hood Tyvek Coverall Suit — flashes across the screen.

“This is it. This is my precaution. What do you think?” the supermodel continued with a laugh in the video. “In all honesty, this is not a funny time. It’s not a humorous time. I’m not doing this for laughs. This is how I feel comfortable traveling.”

The nature of her job often requires Campbell to always be on the move. She recently told PEOPLE it’s not uncommon for her to travel to multiple different countries in the span of 24 hours — but in light of the virus, she has postponed or canceled nearly everything on her calendar.

“The only possible trip that I would do right now is to go to my first home, which is England, London,” she told PEOPLE in March. “But right now, I’m staying home [in N.Y.C.]. Basically, no one’s coming in, and no one’s going out of my home.”

The star said that she was checking in with her Italian friends and fashion industry colleagues “every day" amid the outbreak. “I just want to make sure the people that I love and care about are okay,” she said, not only of her friends in Italy but around the world in places including London, Brazil, New York City and more. “It’s just a time to reflect with compassion and care for everyone.”

Campbell added that she is doing everything she can to stay healthy and prevent the spread of the virus, urging others to also think about the people around them.

“We’re all in the same boat,” she said. “[Coronovrius] does not discriminate. Let’s all just all protect ourselves and take what measures we need to do to feel safe, that’s it. It’s really simple to me.”