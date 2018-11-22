Naomi Campbell Reveals the 20-Year-Old Piece of Jewelry She Never Takes Off

As one of the world’s top supermodels, Naomi Campbell‘s jewelry collection is sure to be extensive.

But it turns out the iconic star’s favorite piece is one she’s had for two decades.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve been wearing it for almost 20 years,” says Campbell, 48, about the custom-made platinum Tiffany & Co. Diamonds by the Yard waist chain. “I have it on now and I never take it off. It’s not something you can see, but it’s become a part of me. I’m very attached to it.”

Campbell is featured in the latest Tiffany’s “Believe in Dreams” holiday campaign video, which stars Zoë Kravitz as a sales professional working late into the evening at the company’s iconic Fifth Avenue flagship store.

At the end of the clip — which also features cameos by models Karen Elson and Maye Musk — Campbell is featured as the host of a “madcap tea party.”

Naomi Campbell Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Burberry

RELATED: Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss Attend Princess Eugenie’s Wedding in True Supermodel Style

“Zoë is like family to me, so it was wonderful to work with her on this project,” says Campbell. “Tiffany & Co. always does an amazing job of telling a story, and the theme ‘Believe in Dreams’ spoke so truly to me. It’s something I live my life by.”

With the holidays right around the corner, Campbell is looking forward to spending time with her loved ones. She’s also planning to continue her exercise routine that she’s followed for the last year, which includes circuit training and yoga, to stay in shape through the season.

“I actually just started working out about a year ago,” she says. “I find that it helps me both physically and mentally. I have so much energy after a circuit workout, and I love the calming, spiritual side that yoga brings me. Blending the two workouts for me is the perfect combination.”