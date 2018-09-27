Naomi Campbell Dodges Questions About Kendall Jenner's Controversial Statements Around Modeling

Naomi Campbell is not here for any questions about Kendall Jenner.

On Wednesday, the legendary model, 48, swung by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she queried about the controversial comments Jenner had made about modeling.

To refresh, back in August, Jenner revealed during an interview with Love magazine that she has the option to book a certain number of runway appearances in comparison to fellow models.

“Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” Jenner told the publication. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do.”

Her comments were quickly slammed by other models in the industry, but Campbell wasn’t having it on WWHL.

Asked about the controversy, she looked at Cohen and said, “next question.”

Following the backlash in August, Jenner's rep PEOPLE that the quote was taken out of context. "Mid-thought she realized the number of shows some models walk a season is closer to 80. The point was that it's their path and 'the more power to them," the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's rep said. "She admires their hard work and dedication. It's an accomplishment." Jenner, 22, defended herself as well — clarifying her comments in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, back in March 2017, Campbell had nothing but nice things to say about Jenner during a visit to People Now.

“She’s very quiet, Kendall, when she’s on set, and when she’s around fashion shows,” Campbell said. “She’s very quiet, gets her makeup done, sits quietly, she’s a very well-mannered girl.”

As for whether it’s more or less difficult now to achieve that illustrious title of “super,” Campbell explained, “I think we really had to earn our stripes in my era and really work very hard. We didn’t have social media, so to be known the way we were without it says something, I guess. But everything changes, everything evolves, I just find the whole thing fascinating.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.