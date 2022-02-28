Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen Reunite on Off-White Runway in Paris

The iconic supermodels joined the new guard including Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Gigi and Bella Hadid and more stars to honor the legacy of late designer Virgil Abloh

Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen still know how to work a catwalk!

The iconic trio of '90s supermodels reunited on the Off-White runway during Paris Fashion Week on Monday to honor the legacy of late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer in November last year. He was 41 years old.

The last time Campbell, 51, Crawford, 56, and Christensen, 53 — who are often referred to as the original supermodels — walked the runways together was nearly five years ago, when they reunited at the 2017 spring/summer Versace show, paying tribute to the late Gianni Versace on the 20th anniversary of his death.

The famous trio of OG models were joined by the new generation of catwalk royalty, including Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, and Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Crawford's 20-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, also joined her mom on the runway for the Off-White show, which Vogue previously called an "immersive runway experience" at Paris Fashion Week.

"Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh™ presents Spaceship Earth, an 'Imaginary Experience.' A manifesto for his democratic and inclusive fashion revolution, this disruptive debut 'high fashion' collection conceived and designed by Virgil takes the establishment's most sacred symbols and turns them on their head," a post from Off-White's Instagram post read.

Not only did some of the biggest names in the modeling industry proudly walk the runway on Monday, A-listers like Serena Williams joined them during the show, while Pharrell Williams and expectant parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sat front row.

"The next two years, we are going to go full-speed," Andrea Grilli, who's served in a CEO capacity at Off-White since 2019, said in a new Business of Fashion report of carrying on Abloh's legacy.

