Naomi Campbell Rocks a Cap and Gown as She Earns Honorary PhD for Contributions to Fashion
Congratulations are in order for Dr. Naomi Campbell!
On Thursday, the supermodel was awarded an honorary PhD from the University for the Creative Arts in England for her contributions to the fashion industry.
For the ceremony, which was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Campbell, 52, wore a chic beige jumpsuit and black block-heeled boots under her cap and gown.
On the day, she also shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram video of herself smiling in her commemorative uniform. Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs showed his support, commenting, "Congratulations To My Sister!! @naomi."
And while Campbell hasn't revealed too much of the special day, a video posted on Twitter by @theperfectmag gave a glimpse at the icon's speech. "I'm just thinking, yesterday I was on the runway doing Balenciaga," she said while wiping tears from her face.
She's referring to the house's star-studded couture show in Paris, where she walked the catwalk in an avant-garde gown the day before the graduation ceremony. She was joined by Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, who also modeled the collection.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Joins Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell on Balenciaga Runway as She Walks First Paris Show
Campbell's new accomplishment joins another special milestone from this year.
In May, the mom of one celebrated her first U.K. Mother's Day with her 1-year-old daughter. For the occasion, she shared an Instagram photo of herself holding her little one. "1st Mothers Day UK 🇬🇧 Gods Greatest Blessing !! #happymothersday #blessed #grateful ❤️🙏🏾" she wrote under the snapshot of herself kissing her daughter's head.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
RELATED: Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos of Daughter, 13 Months, as She Takes Her First Steps: 'My Love'
In February, she opened up about motherhood in a candid cover story for British Vogue's March issue, where she also posed with her daughter. "I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that," she told the outlet.
"She wasn't adopted – she's my child," the model said, noting that very few people knew of her parenting plans. "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her."
And, out of all the things she's achieved, Campbell revealed that being a mom is the "biggest blessing I could ever imagine" and "the best thing I've ever done."