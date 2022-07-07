Naomi Campbell Rocks a Cap and Gown as She Earns Honorary PhD for Contributions to Fashion

Professor Simon Macklin, Naomi Campbell, and Professor Sarah Clark celebrate as Naomi Campbell officially became Dr. Naomi Campbell as she was formally awarded an honorary PhD from The University for the Creative Arts in recognition of her contribution to the global fashion industry. The doctorate was presented to her at the graduation of UCA Epsom students at The Royal Festival Hall on July 7, 2022 in London, England. For the ceremony, Naomi wore a Burberry biscuit colour wool tailored jacket with orange lapels, waistcoat, and a beige jumpsuit, with biscuit colour leather boots. Make up by Pat McGrath Labs.

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty