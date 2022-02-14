Naomi Campbell Calls Fashion Shows at 51 'Nerve-Racking': 'I'm Walking with Girls Who Are 18'

Naomi Campbell opens up about her modeling career in the March issue of British Vogue

Naomi Campbell's still got it.

At 51, the supermodel is fronting campaigns, covering magazines and strutting down the runway for some of fashion's biggest names — including Versace and Saint Laurent — but admits the job has become a bit more intimidating as her career has endured.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I still enjoy it, but it's nerve-racking," Campbell told British Vogue. The star graces the cover of the magazine's March issue, holding her 9-month-old baby daughter.

"I'm 51 years old walking with girls who are 18," Campbell told the publication. While Campbell may be walking the catwalk with a much younger crowd, she's the one with loads of experience under her belt — and fashion icon is not afraid to make it known.

"I have to say, at one of the shows I was like, 'Come on, girls! Pick up your feet! Why are you walking so slow?' I definitely feel like my time was more joyful. We smiled! We got to show off our personalities."

Naomi Campbell British Vogue Credit: Steven Meisel

Speaking further on her "time" modeling in the '80s and '90s alongside Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington Campbell told British Vogue: "I was an incredible time, but we worked hard."

"No matter how many outfit changes, how many shows, we never said we were tired. We all loved it and we kept each other's energy up. We did eight shows a day and then we would go and celebrate with the designers in the evening."

Campbell added to British Vogue: "I wonder sometimes if models now could have kept up with us."

kate moss Credit: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

Campbell made a special return to the Alexander McQueen runway when she closed out the label's Spring/Summer 2022 show in October 2021.

She hadn't walked for the high-fashion label since McQueen's death in 2010, so her catwalk cameo more than a decade later to model designs from creative director Sarah Burton's new collection left the audience cheering.

Also in her British Vogue interview, Campbell opened up about becoming a mom. The supermodel announced back in May that she welcomed her first baby, sharing few details about her daughter at the time.

"She wasn't adopted – she's my child," she tells British Vogue, adding that not many people knew she was going to become a mom at the time.