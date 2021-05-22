Naomi Campbell celebrated her 51st birthday on Saturday, just days after announcing the happy news that she welcomed her first baby

Naomi Campbell Says She's 'Blessed and Grateful' on Her First Birthday Since Becoming a Mom

Naomi Campbell is feeling extra thankful this year.

The supermodel celebrated her 51st birthday on Saturday, just days after announcing the happy news that she had welcomed her first baby. "BLESSED AND GRATEFUL," Campbell wrote on social media, alongside a throwback baby photo of herself taken by her mom Valerie Morris-Campbell.

Many of the star's famous friends also congratulated her on social media.

"Happy birthday mamma! ♥️ I love you! ♥️ Feels so good knowing that you are having your best birthday ever," wrote fellow supermodel Linda Evangelista, while Cindy Crawford added, "Happy birthday to this beauty and new mom. Looks like you already got the best present ever! 💗."

"Sending luv to u today sis. I'm filled with so much joy for u!!!" Janet Jackson wrote in another loving message.

In his own message, Lionel Ritchie also shared that he couldn't wait to see her bundle of joy. "@naomi you are a trailblazer on and off the runway, a true pioneer! 🌟 Happy Birthday & Congrats on the very special journey of motherhood you're about to embark on... 🖤 can't wait to see the baby," he wrote.

Earlier this week, Campbell announced her baby news by posting a sweet photo of her hand holding the infant's feet.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she captioned the image. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Campbell has yet to reveal the name of her baby girl.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Campbell has been thinking about becoming a mom for over a decade. "She's wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years," the source said.

"And anyone who's surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn't know Naomi Campbell," the source added. "Hasn't she redefined everything she's ever touched?"

Campbell has previously been open about her desire to become a parent when the time was right.

"I think about having children all the time," the No Filter with Naomi podcast host Evening Standard magazine in May 2017. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."