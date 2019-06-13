Naomi Campbell Bares It All in Never-Before-Seen Photo from British Vogue Shoot

Image zoom Theo Wargo/WireImage

Naomi Campbell turned to Instagram to share a powerful behind-the-scenes photo from her recent shoot with British Vogue.

The 49-year-old supermodel was on location in Kenya for the editorial, which she teased in an Instagram picture posted on Thursday. According to Campbell herself, this kind of nude photo shoot took her years to find confidence in doing.

“First drop of Golden Hour 🌅 BTS in Kenya for @britishvogue July 2019 🇰🇪 #NAOMIAFRICA”

Campbell wrote an accompanying article in British Vogue, and revealed her struggle to find comfort in her own skin.

“Growing up, I never felt at ease in my skin. At school, people would call me names like Olive Oyl or Twigs, and I felt awkward and inadequate,” she wrote in an article published Tuesday. “The only time I really felt comfortable was in dance classes – then I’d just be present in my body and forget about everything else. When I started modelling, I didn’t know how to pose, so I would do what I had trained to do: move as though I was performing classical ballet, or jump and leap about in front of the camera.”

She added: “It wasn’t until I started working with Steven Meisel that I learned to be still, to quieten, and to mold myself into new shapes. Although whenever I did something like lingerie pictures, I continued to feel incredibly self-conscious. Even in my day-to-day life, if I was in the street wearing tight jeans or leggings, I’d always be sure to tie a cardigan around my waist so that I didn’t feel exposed.”

The supermodel has come a long way since then, showing off her body with comfort and confidence in her upcoming British Vogue shoot after overcoming her insecurities.

“It’s taken me a long time to feel right in my body – it’s something that has come with age, and has really only happened over the past few years,” she wrote.

Campbell’s issue of British Vogue will hit newsstands next month.