As one of the world’s most iconic supermodels, Naomi Campbell has traveled all over the globe for her career. And thanks to all those frequent flyer miles, Campbell, 49, has mastered her personal pre- and in-flight rituals, so much so that she always steps off the plane looking (and feeling!) her absolute best.

In a new video shared to her YouTube channel, the star fans inside her airport routine as she documents her flight to Doha, Qatar.

After going through the security checkpoint (stars really are just like us!), Campbell heads straight to the convenience shop to pick up some snacks for the plane (again, relatable!). “I mean I really should not,” the model says as she picks up a bag of miniature Twix before changing her mind.

“You know what? I’m getting it!” she exclaims. “I’m getting this and I don’t care.”

Then Campbell does a quick scan of the beauty section, as she walks over to the newsstand to admire the latest fashion magazine covers. “This is amazing, look at this. Zendaya, Indya [Moore], Liya [Kebede],” Campbell says as she points out the diverse cover stars. “It’s incredible.”

Once she gets on her flight, Campbell digs through her purse to show the beauty products she brings along in what she calls her “hydration pack,” which includes many different types of face masks. “Everything’s for hydration when I get on a plane,” she says.

But instead of just sitting back and relaxing in her seat, the second she gets on the plane Campbell gets to work cleaning. She carries disposable plastic gloves in her bag, puts them on and takes out sanitizing wipes to scrub down the television, arm rests, tray table, seatbelt or anything else she might touch during the flight.

“Clean anything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch,” Campbell says. “This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

A fellow passenger on the flight was so impressed by Campbell’s cleaning skills, she asked her to disinfect her seat next. “I don’t do [it] for you but I’ll share [wipes] with you,” the model says.

Her last step before spending her flight face masking? Laying her own personal seat cover on the chair (“They’re hand washed at every hotel I go to,” she explains) before placing a mask over her mouth. “I will eventually end up sitting like this the whole entire flight. As the plane descends people start coughing and sneezing and the coughing and sneezing makes me…I just can’t,” Campbell says.

“This is my protection from people’s coughing and sneezing,” she adds. “I really think this helps me, my little routine.”