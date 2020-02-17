Naomi Campbell Shares Topless Photo for 'Selfie Sunday' After Walking London Fashion Week Runway

Naomi Campbell was feeling herself!

On Sunday, the 49-year-old supermodel walked Tommy Hilfiger’s TommyNow runway at London Fashion Week and celebrated the end of a long day’s work with a liberating topless selfie in bed.

Campbell captioned the snap “#SelfieSunday 🌙 💫” which showed her curled up in bed with her long locks covering one of her exposed breasts. She censored the other with a star-shaped sticker placed over her nipple.

Several famous friends commented on the revealing snap, including fellow supermodel Heidi Klum, who dropped a fire emoji in the comments.

In December, Campbell became the first black woman to receive the Fashion Icon award at the British Fashion Awards and gave an emotional acceptance speech, Harpers Bazaar reported.

She reportedly began by thanking her mother “raising me single-handedly, you were my mother and my father.”

“I learned today that I’m the first woman of color to receive this award,” she said while breaking down in tears.

She then went on to pay homage to other women of color she felt deserved to be recognized, according to the outlet.

“That leaves me to say who I consider my style icons: Grace Jones, Josephine Baker, Eartha Kitt, Donyale Luna, Bethann Hardison, Naomi Sims, Dorothy Dandridge, Diana Ross, Diahann Carroll, Janet Jackson, and Tina Turner,” she said. “I could go on and on, but I want to thank you for paving the way for me, inspiring a generation.”

Last year, the global icon opened up about her decades-long career in the modeling industry and how that’s impacted her personal life.

“I’m a survivor,” Campbell told WSJ. Magazine in October. “I don’t have a squeaky-clean life, and I don’t pretend to. I was the first to say that I was an addict, and I’m so grateful to God to be a recovering addict and a recovering alcoholic.”

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Her struggles and experiences in the industry have made her feel like a sort of guardian of the next generation of models. “I don’t want models of diversity to have to wait as long as I did [for pay equity],” Campbell explained.

This past Valentine’s Day, Campbell celebrated herself with a sexy lingerie shot, which she captioned, “Hope you’re all enjoying your Valentine’s Day.”