Naomi Biden Sports Same Dress Sister Maisy Wore to Grandfather Joe Biden's Inauguration
Maisy first wore the pink Rodarte design the night of her grandfather President Joe Biden's inauguration
President Joe Biden's granddaughters Naomi and Maisy have the same sense in style!
Naomi, the eldest daughter of President Biden's son Hunter, shared a sweet photo on the beach with boyfriend Peter Neal as they celebrated their friends' upcoming nuptials. For the special occasion, it appears the Columbia Law graduate may have swiped a piece from younger sister Maisy's closet.
As she smiled in the photos, Naomi, 27, modeled the exact same heart-print Rodarte dress that Maisy wore to the nighttime inauguration festivities on Jan. 20.
"Magical night celebrating two of our favorites," Naomi captioned her Instagram.
Naomi paired the feminine dress with strappy heels, while Maisy, 20, added her own edgy flair to the look, sporting a pair of Nike sneakers with the pink gown.
President Biden is a proud grandfather who told Anderson Cooper during a CNN town hall in March 2020, "Every single day, I speak to all five of my grandkids. Either on the phone, or I text with them."
During the final night of the Democratic National Convention, President Biden's granddaughters Maisy, Finnegan, Naomi and Natalie said in an interview with PBS News Hour that he calls them all every day.
"He'll pick up our calls no matter where he is," Naomi, the President's first grandchild, said. "He'll be onstage, giving a speech, and we'd call him and he'd be like, 'What's wrong?!'"
"We've grown up together," she said. "He's made sure that every single tradition, every holiday, we're all together...I don't think there's been any decision, no matter how big or small, that we haven't decided as a family."
Hunter shares daughters Naomi, Maisy and Finnegan, 21, with ex-wife Kathleen Biden as well as a child born in 2018 with an Arkansas woman and a baby boy, born in March 2020, with wife Melissa Cohen, a South African filmmaker. At the inauguration, it was revealed the baby boy was named Beau, for Hunter's late brother.