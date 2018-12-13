Nancy Pelosi's Red Max Mara Coat Got So Much Attention, It's Being Re-Issued

On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer visited the White House to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss his proposed border wall and a potential government shutdown. The testy exchange between the Democrats and President made headlines and, interestingly, so did Pelosi’s coat. Get push notifications with news, features and more. Pelosi left the meeting wearing a blood-orange Max Mara boule-shaped coat with a funnel collar and asymmetric fastening that sent the Internet into a frenzy. Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock Many praised her sleek coat and sharp glasses saying that she looked powerful and strong leaving the contentious talk, while others pointed out that she may have been making a jab at the President with the “burnt orange” shade. And for others, they simply wanted to know where they can get her chic outerwear. Exiting the White House, @NancyPelosi is wearing her Orange You Sorry You Started This Fight Coat. pic.twitter.com/QjUfLvdTJZ — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) December 11, 2018 Not all superheroes wear capes. Fashionable coats yes. ⁦@NancyPelosi⁩ 🙌🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Ya9MDO2Kd5 — AntiRepublican🌊 (@AntiRepublican3) December 12, 2018 After that televised Trump meeting, Nancy Pelosi donned a smart coat, buttoned “left of center” and the color of “burnt orange.” — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 13, 2018 Not the most important thing — the most important thing is that Nancy Pelosi is a BALLER — but this coat is ON POINT. pic.twitter.com/EctYQsSqsj — don’t 👻, vote! (@mcterzakis) December 11, 2018

So. Did anyone notice that Nancy Pelosi was wearing an orange coat today and Schumer sported an orange tie? Trump got trolled hard. 😂 — Spandan @ TPV (@thepeoplesview) December 11, 2018

What I should be doing: Grading. What I’m actually doing: Searching for an orange funnel neck coat a la Nancy Pelosi. — Brianne Heidbreder (@BrieHeid) December 12, 2018

Max Mara heard all the hype and they have some great news for fans of the design – they’re bringing back the coat in 2019 — and the Internet is floored.

wait tell me again how fashion doesn't matter. because @maxmara is bringing back the coat @NancyPelosi wore this week to the white house. it hasn't been on sale since 2013. pic.twitter.com/KI7xY7pt4P — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 13, 2018

The Red Coat Is the new pantsuit https://t.co/GCeEaO5X2w — Terri (@tlferro) December 13, 2018

Pelosi previously wore the coat, which was in Max Mara’s Fall 2012 collection, to the 2013 Presidential Inauguration and the brand was touched that she chose to bring the piece back for the historic event.

“Ms Pelosi wore this coat to the Presidential Inauguration in 2013, and again for her historic meeting at the White House in 2018, so it clearly means something to her,” Max Mara Creative Director Ian Griffiths said in a press release. “You develop an emotional relationship with a coat like nothing else in your wardrobe and Max Mara coats are much more than just clothes. They represent lasting values, they project personal strength and glamour. I can imagine why Ms. Pelosi chose to wear the Fire coat for this important moment and I’m honoured.”