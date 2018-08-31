Nancy Meyers is over the moon about daughter Hallie’s engagement!

The director, best known for films such as The Parent Trap, The Holiday, Somethings’s Gotta Give and It’s Complicated, shared the happy news on Instagram Thursday, showing off the 31-year-old bride-to-be’s diamond sparkler.

“OMG! Such an exciting day! @halliemeyersshyer and @bigbluewhale are engaged! Mother of the Bride Part 2. Here we go!” Nancy captioned the photo of Hallie and her engagement ring.

Hallie, whose dad is Father of the Bride director Charles Shyer, and tech entrepreneur Ophir Tanz have been dating for nearly six years.

In September 2012, Meyers and Shyer’s eldest daughter Annie, 38, wed husband Robby Koch in an intimate ceremony in her mom’s Pacific Palisades backyard, similar to the 1991 remake of Father of the Bride.

The engagement news comes nearly a year after the mother-daughter duo worked together on the Reese Witherspoon-starring film, Home Again, which Hallie wrote and directed and Nancy produced.

“My mom and I made this movie together – she produced it, I directed it, it was awesome for us, it was special,” Meyers-Shyer told PEOPLE of welcoming her parents’ expertise.

“There was nothing but positivity and support so I’m not trying to shy away from it at all. I made a film in a genre that my parents have excelled in and I think if anything that’s really exciting and special for us,” she said.