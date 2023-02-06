Nadia Ferreira Married Marc Anthony in 2 Show-Stopping Wedding Gowns: See New Photos and Details

Singer Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 28

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 6, 2023 04:08 PM
Photo: Alan Silfen

Global music star Marc Anthony and former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in style.

The bride, who married Anthony on Jan. 28 in Miami, turned to Israeli fashion designer Galia Lahav for not one, but two, gorgeous wedding gowns.

In a press release shared with PEOPLE, Sharon Sever, the Head Designer at Galia Lahav, shared some details about creating the looks for the couple's big day, along with gorgeous photos and sketches of her gown.

"It was an absolute pleasure to create these two custom gowns with Nadia. She was incredibly sweet throughout the whole process & trusted me and the team to make her vision come to life," Sever shared. "Seeing her in her dress for the first time and the way her face & eyes lit up was such a special moment - she was an absolute vision! At her last fitting, I received a video from our team in Miami of her dancing, being emotional & thanking Galia & I. We are so honored & excited that she let us be part of her big day & wish the couple only love!"

The couple's ceremony was held at the beautiful Pérez Art Museum in Miami, and it was a star-studded guest list. Their closet friends including including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were all on hand for the romantic nuptials.

Alan Silfen

In an Instagram carousel shared Saturday, the former Miss Paraguay let her bridal gown shine as she posed next to her new husband, her bridesmaids, family and friends.

The pageant girl captioned the post, "Recuerdos de un día único, mágico e inolvidable 🤍," which roughly translates to "Memories of a unique, magical and unforgettable day 🤍."

Ferreira second bridal look was just as show-stopping as her first.

Global Superstar Marc Anthony & Former Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira tie the knot. Nadia looked breathtaking in 2 custom Galia Lahav gowns
Courtesy Galia Lahav

For the ceremony, the bride changed into a strapless beaded design with a high-low silhouette featuring a glamorous beaded and feathered train as seen in the sketch above.

Anthony and Ferreira sparked romance rumors following an outing in Mexico City in 2022, and they confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a selfie taken on an airplane in March of that year. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the "I Need to Know" singer wrote in the post's caption, which roughly translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us."

The couple announced their engagement in May 2022 during a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami, Florida, just three months after going Instagram official.

