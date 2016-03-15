Nab Lea Michele's Sweatshirt for Less Than $40 (Plus, More Price-Savvy Star-Worn Deals!)

Having great style doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. And some of our favorite stars prove (over and over again) that you can still look fab without dropping serious cash. So to make that point, each week we’ll be featuring the best celeb style finds (all under $150) that we think should be added to your virtual cart — stat.

When you’re as committed to your gym routine as Lea Michele, you’re equally committed to making sure your workout wardrobe is on-point. The Scream Queens star’s all-black look includes a printed Spiritual Gangster sweatshirt ($39), textured spandex capris and a pair of flip-flops (with spin shoes in hand, of course, meaning she’s probably on her way to sweat it out on the SoulCycle bike).

Ultimate street-style star Jamie Chung is already thinking a month or two ahead in her crochet crop top and H&M Loves Coachella Collection denim overalls ($40), which she teams with a pair of open-toe sandals and her ultimate accessory, her dog. So even though awards season just ended, Jamie’s encouraging you, via her outfit, to start thinking flower crowns and gladiator sandals.

And lastly, Paris Fashion Week isn’t all about haute couture. Bella Hadid spent her time off-duty in a long-sleeve black Nasty Gal bodysuit ($58), a pair of high-waisted, medium-wash “After-Party Vintage Like a Badass” 501 jeans ($88 at Nasty Gal) and a pair of black booties. The youngest Hadid sister topped the look with a fur vest and a pair of circle sunnies. Très chic.

–Sarah Kinonen