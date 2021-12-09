Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all brought their style A-game to the New York City premiere of the new Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica! Cynthia! Kristin! Every Must-See Style Moment from the And Just Like That... Premiere

'And Just Like That...' TV show premiere

'And Just Like That...' TV show premiere

On Wednesday evening, the cast of the Sex and the City revival series, And Just Like That..., stepped out in New York City for the show's premiere, where they did not disappoint in their fashion choices (shocking absolutely no one!).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And Just Like That... reunites Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York-Goldenblatt) as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to the show's description.

Kim Cattrall, known for her role as Samantha Jones, will not be in the revival, but joining the cast include Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sara Ramírez, Cathy Ang and Sarita Choudhury.

Some stars came dressed channeling a bit of their character's on-screen style, including Parker in tutu-esque Oscar de la Renta gown and Cathy Ang sporting a similar crystal-adorned clutch her character Lily carried in the first spin-off movie. Check out every must-see style moment from the And Just Like That... premiere, below.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Parker arrived to the carpet in a custom Oscar de la Renta silk chiffon bustier cocktail dress with metallic magnolia embroidery and tulle at the skirt (perhaps a nod to the ballerina tutu she wears in the original show's opening credits). She added a matching cape, Fred Leighton jewels and custom SJP Collection heels to top off the look.

Later in the evening, the actress appeared to change into a different outfit, as seen in an Instagram post shared by event attendee, Andy Cohen.

Seen posing with Cohen, 53, and Amy Sedaris inside the theater, Parker was pictured in a gold lamé top with a metallic topper.

"And Just Like That…. FLAWLESS! ♥️," the Watch What Happens Live host captioned the social media post.

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for HBOmax/Shutterstock

Nixon, 55, went structured and bold (very Miranda of her!) in a bright orange button-down dress from Christopher John Rogers paired with matching orange boots and Boucheron jewels.

In an Instagram post, Rogers described the look as "heavy bonded Japanese crepe in Habanero," and added that "the dress is available at @shopmcmullen and @brownsfashion. 🧡."

Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis Credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Davis, 56, brought a touch of Charlotte's elegant sophistication in a gorgeous custom gown from Jason Wu.

"#KristinDavis in custom #JasonWuCollection styled by the brilliant @samanthamcmillen_stylist," Wu wrote alongside an Instagram post of the actress in the dark blue dress, which she paired with Fred Leighton jewelry, a Tyler Ellis bag and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Cathy Ang

Cathy Ang Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ang, 26, stayed true to her character, Lily Goldenblatt, when she paired a checked coat-dress with a crystal-encrusted Judith Leiber panda bear clutch — the same designer behind Lily's cupcake purse from the first Sex and the City film.

Costume designer Molly Rogers initially wanted to feature the cupcake bag in the reboot, but told WWD she "killed" that Easter egg after Kristin Davis posted it "and people went nuts. Because that's where Lily hid the cell phone [in the original]. And people were like, 'kill, kill.'"

"I heard that people hated what happened with that bag so much that it would trigger them," Rogers said. "So, I didn't use it."

Bridget Moynahan

Bridget Moynahan

Moynahan, 50, kept it sleek and classic in a pearl-embellished black jumpsuit.

Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Parker, 51, got heads turning in a gold high-shine mirror dress by CD Greene with a Jimmy Choo clutch and sandals.

Karen Pittman

Karen Pittman Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Pittman, 35, went with a bohemian-style printed Altuzarra dress with crochet black top and long necklaces.

Sara Ramirez

Sara Ramirez Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Ramirez, 46 — who portrays the first non-binary character in the Sex and the City franchise — wore an all-black two-piece outfit with subtle palm tree print.

Sarita Choudhury

Sarita Choudhury Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty