See All the Glam Looks at the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala
Stars turned the red carpet into a fashion show as they arrived in Capri, Italy to raise money in support of UNICEF, which provides care and protection to vulnerable children across the globe
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
have a date night on the red carpet! Katy wears a vintage Pierre Cardin column gown with voluminous sleeves and Buccellati jewels, while Orlando wears a navy jacket, white pants and brown loafers.
Leni and Heidi Klum
coordinate in glittery gowns. Leni wears a high-shine Versace gown with sweetheart-style neckline and an open back, while Heidi sparkles in a one-shoulder belted Elie Saab gown with a side slit and train.
Eiza González
arrives at the gala (where guests enjoyed Casamigos) in a pleated green gown with circular fan bodice, plus Bulgari jewels.
Emily Ratajkowski
wears an off-the-shoulder ruched gown with puff-sleeve and thigh-high slit.
John Legend
looks dapper in a white jacket with black piping, bow tie and loafers before hitting the stage to perform.
Dylan Penn
in a long-sleeve black gown with embellished hip cutout, paired with pointy-toe pumps.
Olivia Culpo
in a black gown featuring a crop top and cutout detailing at the waist.
Vanessa Hudgens
in a one-shoulder black gown with green lining, plus drop earrings and black heels.
Cindy Bruna
teams a black cutout bodysuit with sheer tights, black tuxedo jacket, wide-brim hat and Christian Louboutin heels.
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
shines in a metallic gunmetal halter gown with keyhole neckline, plus matching silver heels.
Maria Bakalova
wears a strapless gown with white accent at the neckline, with ankle-strap heels.
Tina Kunakey
shows some major skin in a black gown with thigh-high slit and abs-baring cutout.
Sandra Lee
in a sunny yellow strapless gown with ruched detailing and multicolor sandals.
Karolina Kurkova
rocks a printed wide-leg jumpsuit with black ankle-strap sandals.
Lais Ribeiro
in a Zuhair Murad Couture gown with embellished crisscross bodice and black flowing skirt.