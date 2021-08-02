See All the Glam Looks at the LUISAVIAROMA for UNICEF Gala

Stars turned the red carpet into a fashion show as they arrived in Capri, Italy to raise money in support of UNICEF, which provides care and protection to vulnerable children across the globe

By Colleen Kratofil
August 02, 2021 01:42 PM

1 of 15

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

have a date night on the red carpet! Katy wears a vintage Pierre Cardin column gown with voluminous sleeves and Buccellati jewels, while Orlando wears a navy jacket, white pants and brown loafers. 

2 of 15

Leni and Heidi Klum

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

coordinate in glittery gowns. Leni wears a high-shine Versace gown with sweetheart-style neckline and an open back, while Heidi sparkles in a one-shoulder belted Elie Saab gown with a side slit and train. 

3 of 15

Eiza González

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

arrives at the gala (where guests enjoyed Casamigos) in a pleated green gown with circular fan bodice, plus Bulgari jewels. 

4 of 15

Emily Ratajkowski

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

wears an off-the-shoulder ruched gown with puff-sleeve and thigh-high slit.

5 of 15

John Legend

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

looks dapper in a white jacket with black piping, bow tie and loafers before hitting the stage to perform.

6 of 15

Dylan Penn

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a long-sleeve black gown with embellished hip cutout, paired with pointy-toe pumps.

7 of 15

Olivia Culpo

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a black gown featuring a crop top and cutout detailing at the waist. 

8 of 15

Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a one-shoulder black gown with green lining, plus drop earrings and black heels. 

9 of 15

Cindy Bruna

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

teams a black cutout bodysuit with sheer tights, black tuxedo jacket, wide-brim hat and Christian Louboutin heels.

10 of 15

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

shines in a metallic gunmetal halter gown with keyhole neckline, plus matching silver heels.

11 of 15

Maria Bakalova

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

wears a strapless gown with white accent at the neckline, with ankle-strap heels.

12 of 15

Tina Kunakey

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

shows some major skin in a black gown with thigh-high slit and abs-baring cutout. 

13 of 15

Sandra Lee

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a sunny yellow strapless gown with ruched detailing and multicolor sandals. 

14 of 15

Karolina Kurkova

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

rocks a printed wide-leg jumpsuit with black ankle-strap sandals.

15 of 15

Lais Ribeiro

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

in a Zuhair Murad Couture gown with embellished crisscross bodice and black flowing skirt. 

