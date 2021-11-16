All the Must-See Looks from the 2021 InStyle Awards
As the fashion magazine honored Hollywood's top image makers and their star glam teams, all the A-list celebs turned out in high-fashion looks. See them all here
Elle Fanning
turns heads wearing a bejeweled chainlink Balmain top, paired with a low-rise long skirt and gold rings also by the brand.
Zoë Kravitz
goes with an elegant short-sleeve shimmery pink gown.
Kate Hudson
shines from every angle in her glittery gold Michael Kors Collection gown featuring hand-embroidered paillettes, worn with Cicada earrings and Jimmy Choo platforms and clutch.
Nicole Kidman
shines in her shimmery purple Armani Privé midi-length dress with ankle-strap Aquazzura sandals and Harry Winston jewels.
Reese Witherspoon
wears a midnight blue halter midi dress from Michael Kors Collection, with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo sandals.
Kaia Gerber
shows off her new bangs in her Alexander McQueen crystal and sequin-embroidered tank dress with clear sandals.
Cindy Crawford
models a multicolored chevron Missoni sleeveless gown on the carpet, worn with Aquazzura heels.
Andie MacDowell
arrives in head-to-toe Dior, wearing a navy taffeta bustier dress, with a bag, shoes and jewelry by the brand.
Lori Harvey
shows subtle skin on the carpet in her stretch jersey Michael Kors Collection dress with hand-embroidered crystals and side cutout, paired with sandals and clutch also from Michael Kors Collection.
Storm Reid
in a Prada crop top with matching lace mini skirt, accessorized with a bag and orange slingback pumps also by Prada.
Lana Condor
pops in polka dots wearing a Georges Chakra sculptural top and train, paired with white beaded shorts, and accessorized with a Tasaki ring.
Melissa McCarthy
wears a pleated black blouse with matching pants, teamed with Ileana Makri chandelier earrings.
Simone Biles
wears a ruched green dress featuring side cutouts, with mint green sandals and black clutch.
Lucy Hale
in a custom Dolce & Gabbana Swarovski-covered mini dress paired with gold platform sandals from the brand.
Connie Britton
brings some color in her long-sleeve black gown with its neon-colored skirt panels.
Amanda Gorman
is blooming in her Harbison daffodil-print dress with Casadei pumps.
Tessa Thompson
plays with proportions in a strapless black Christian Siriano gown featuring a bubble skirt with ruffle detailing.
Chrissy Metz
in a bright pink gown featuring pleated detailing at the shoulders and hem.
Regina Hall
suits up in her black blazer and pants, paired with a glittering Tyler Ellis clutch.
Alexandra Daddario
is mad for plaid in her Dior bustier, pants and matching wool coat, paired with red Dior accessories with her top-handle bag and pumps.
January Jones
in an off-the-shoulder dress featuring a mini skirt with ultra-high slit, worn with white knee-high boots.
Phoebe Dynevor
in a plunging tiered Louis Vuitton dress with bow detailing at the shoulders.
Miranda Kerr
in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana midi dress with Rahaminov diamonds.
Camila Mendes
pairs her Prada crystal embellished crop top with high-waisted pants, plus logo-adorned Prada earrings.
Jurnee Smollett
in a bright yellow sheer Valentino gown featuring floral appliqués.
Madeline Brewer
in a cutout see-through black dress with high-waisted briefs worn underneath.