All the Must-See Looks from the 2021 InStyle Awards As the fashion magazine honored Hollywood's top image makers and their star glam teams, all the A-list celebs turned out in high-fashion looks. Elle Fanning turns heads wearing a bejeweled chainlink Balmain top, paired with a low-rise long skirt and gold rings also by the brand. Zoë Kravitz goes with an elegant short-sleeve shimmery pink gown. Kate Hudson shines from every angle in her glittery gold Michael Kors Collection gown featuring hand-embroidered paillettes, worn with Cicada earrings and Jimmy Choo platforms and clutch. Nicole Kidman shines in her shimmery purple Armani Privé midi-length dress with ankle-strap Aquazzura sandals and Harry Winston jewels. Reese Witherspoon wears a midnight blue halter midi dress from Michael Kors Collection, with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo sandals. Kaia Gerber shows off her new bangs in her Alexander McQueen crystal and sequin-embroidered tank dress with clear sandals. Cindy Crawford models a multicolored chevron Missoni sleeveless gown on the carpet, worn with Aquazzura heels. Andie MacDowell arrives in head-to-toe Dior, wearing a navy taffeta bustier dress, with a bag, shoes and jewelry by the brand. Lori Harvey shows subtle skin on the carpet in her stretch jersey Michael Kors Collection dress with hand-embroidered crystals and side cutout, paired with sandals and clutch also from Michael Kors Collection. Storm Reid in a Prada crop top with matching lace mini skirt, accessorized with a bag and orange slingback pumps also by Prada. Lana Condor pops in polka dots wearing a Georges Chakra sculptural top and train, paired with white beaded shorts, and accessorized with a Tasaki ring. Melissa McCarthy wears a pleated black blouse with matching pants, teamed with Ileana Makri chandelier earrings. Simone Biles wears a ruched green dress featuring side cutouts, with mint green sandals and black clutch. Lucy Hale in a custom Dolce & Gabbana Swarovski-covered mini dress paired with gold platform sandals from the brand. Connie Britton brings some color in her long-sleeve black gown with its neon-colored skirt panels. Amanda Gorman is blooming in her Harbison daffodil-print dress with Casadei pumps. Tessa Thompson plays with proportions in a strapless black Christian Siriano gown featuring a bubble skirt with ruffle detailing. Chrissy Metz in a bright pink gown featuring pleated detailing at the shoulders and hem. Regina Hall suits up in her black blazer and pants, paired with a glittering Tyler Ellis clutch. Alexandra Daddario is mad for plaid in her Dior bustier, pants and matching wool coat, paired with red Dior accessories with her top-handle bag and pumps. January Jones in an off-the-shoulder dress featuring a mini skirt with ultra-high slit, worn with white knee-high boots. Phoebe Dynevor in a plunging tiered Louis Vuitton dress with bow detailing at the shoulders. Miranda Kerr in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana midi dress with Rahaminov diamonds. Camila Mendes pairs her Prada crystal embellished crop top with high-waisted pants, plus logo-adorned Prada earrings. Jurnee Smollett in a bright yellow sheer Valentino gown featuring floral appliqués. Madeline Brewer in a cutout see-through black dress with high-waisted briefs worn underneath.

