All the Must-See Looks from the 2021 InStyle Awards

As the fashion magazine honored Hollywood's top image makers and their star glam teams, all the A-list celebs turned out in high-fashion looks. See them all here

By Colleen Kratofil November 16, 2021 12:23 PM

Elle Fanning

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

turns heads wearing a bejeweled chainlink Balmain top, paired with a low-rise long skirt and gold rings also by the brand. 

Zoë Kravitz

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

goes with an elegant short-sleeve shimmery pink gown. 

Kate Hudson

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

shines from every angle in her glittery gold Michael Kors Collection gown featuring hand-embroidered paillettes, worn with Cicada earrings and Jimmy Choo platforms and clutch.

Nicole Kidman

Credit: Getty

shines in her shimmery purple Armani Privé midi-length dress with ankle-strap Aquazzura sandals and Harry Winston jewels. 

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: Getty

wears a midnight blue halter midi dress from Michael Kors Collection, with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Jimmy Choo sandals. 

Kaia Gerber

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagi

shows off her new bangs in her Alexander McQueen crystal and sequin-embroidered tank dress with clear sandals. 

Cindy Crawford

Credit: Getty

models a multicolored chevron Missoni sleeveless gown on the carpet, worn with Aquazzura heels.

Andie MacDowell

Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

arrives in head-to-toe Dior, wearing a navy taffeta bustier dress, with a bag, shoes and jewelry by the brand. 

Lori Harvey

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

shows subtle skin on the carpet in her stretch jersey Michael Kors Collection dress with hand-embroidered crystals and side cutout, paired with sandals and clutch also from Michael Kors Collection. 

Storm Reid

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a Prada crop top with matching lace mini skirt, accessorized with a bag and orange slingback pumps also by Prada. 

Lana Condor

Credit: Getty

pops in polka dots wearing a Georges Chakra sculptural top and train, paired with white beaded shorts, and accessorized with a Tasaki ring. 

Melissa McCarthy

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wears a pleated black blouse with matching pants, teamed with Ileana Makri chandelier earrings. 

Simone Biles

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

wears a ruched green dress featuring side cutouts, with mint green sandals and black clutch. 

Lucy Hale

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

in a custom Dolce & Gabbana Swarovski-covered mini dress paired with gold platform sandals from the brand.

Connie Britton

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

brings some color in her long-sleeve black gown with its neon-colored skirt panels. 

Amanda Gorman

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

is blooming in her Harbison daffodil-print dress with Casadei pumps.

Tessa Thompson

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

plays with proportions in a strapless black Christian Siriano gown featuring a bubble skirt with ruffle detailing. 

Chrissy Metz

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a bright pink gown featuring pleated detailing at the shoulders and hem. 

Regina Hall

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

suits up in her black blazer and pants, paired with a glittering Tyler Ellis clutch. 

Alexandra Daddario

is mad for plaid in her Dior bustier, pants and matching wool coat, paired with red Dior accessories with her top-handle bag and pumps. 

January Jones

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in an off-the-shoulder dress featuring a mini skirt with ultra-high slit, worn with white knee-high boots.

Phoebe Dynevor

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a plunging tiered Louis Vuitton dress with bow detailing at the shoulders. 

Miranda Kerr

Credit: Getty

in an embroidered Dolce & Gabbana midi dress with Rahaminov diamonds. 

Camila Mendes

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

pairs her Prada crystal embellished crop top with high-waisted pants, plus logo-adorned Prada earrings. 

Jurnee Smollett

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a bright yellow sheer Valentino gown featuring floral appliqués. 

Madeline Brewer

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

in a cutout see-through black dress with high-waisted briefs worn underneath. 

By Colleen Kratofil