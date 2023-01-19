The Must-See Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 

From bold cuts to dramatic hues, catch up on the stars who switched up their looks and turned 2023 into a year of major hair envy 

By Staff Author
Published on January 19, 2023 02:34 PM
Raven-Symoné

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Raven-Symoné attends Variety's Family Entertainment awards at the West Hollywood EDITION on December 08, 2022 in West Hollywood, California, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Raven-Symone attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "You People" at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
David Livingston/Getty; Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Raven-Symoné was spotted (literally) with a colorful hairstyle at the You Premiere on Jan. 17. Her bleached, close-shaven cut made the perfect blank canvas for some playful multi-color polka dots.

Usher

Usher red hair Paris Fashion Week
Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Arnold Jerocki/Getty

Usher's vibrant hue has us saying "O.M.G." Back in November, the singer took to Instagram with his new fiery buzz cut, which was previously bleached blonde. He then stepped out with a freshened-up version of his über-cool look at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17.

Lily James

lily james
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty

Pam & Tommy star Lily James stepped out for the Golden Globes on Jan. 10 with a "new year, new hair" 'do. The nominee ditched her light brown layers for a sophisticated dark brown bob, which hairstylist Halley Brisker styled with a "bombshell '90s twist."

Brad Pitt

brad pitt
FRANCK ROBICHON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

Leave it to Brad Pitt to look dapper with any 'do. His latest: a coiffed crew cut showing off some lighter blonde highlights – with hints of his foxy silver strands!

Julia Garner

julia garner
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Julia Garner said hello to the new year by bidding farewell to her ringlets. On the Golden Globes red carpet, the Ozark and Inventing Anna actress debuted a razor pixie cut that was snipped by celebrity hairstyle Bobby Eliot, who looked to pro-loved products to perfect the star's short hair.

Emma D'Arcy

Emma D’Arcy
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Emma D'Arcy's latest hair move — an indigo-dyed cut...that's a mullet...with bangs. The House of the Dragon star pulled out another grunge-forward hairstyle for the Golden Globes, staying true to their hair chameleon status.

