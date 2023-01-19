Lifestyle Style The Must-See Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 From bold cuts to dramatic hues, catch up on the stars who switched up their looks and turned 2023 into a year of major hair envy By Staff Author Published on January 19, 2023 02:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 06 Raven-Symoné David Livingston/Getty; Robin L Marshall/WireImage Raven-Symoné was spotted (literally) with a colorful hairstyle at the You Premiere on Jan. 17. Her bleached, close-shaven cut made the perfect blank canvas for some playful multi-color polka dots. 02 of 06 Usher Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Arnold Jerocki/Getty Usher's vibrant hue has us saying "O.M.G." Back in November, the singer took to Instagram with his new fiery buzz cut, which was previously bleached blonde. He then stepped out with a freshened-up version of his über-cool look at Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17. 03 of 06 Lily James Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; Amy Sussman/Getty Pam & Tommy star Lily James stepped out for the Golden Globes on Jan. 10 with a "new year, new hair" 'do. The nominee ditched her light brown layers for a sophisticated dark brown bob, which hairstylist Halley Brisker styled with a "bombshell '90s twist." 04 of 06 Brad Pitt FRANCK ROBICHON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Leave it to Brad Pitt to look dapper with any 'do. His latest: a coiffed crew cut showing off some lighter blonde highlights – with hints of his foxy silver strands! 05 of 06 Julia Garner Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Julia Garner said hello to the new year by bidding farewell to her ringlets. On the Golden Globes red carpet, the Ozark and Inventing Anna actress debuted a razor pixie cut that was snipped by celebrity hairstyle Bobby Eliot, who looked to pro-loved products to perfect the star's short hair. 06 of 06 Emma D'Arcy Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Emma D'Arcy's latest hair move — an indigo-dyed cut...that's a mullet...with bangs. The House of the Dragon star pulled out another grunge-forward hairstyle for the Golden Globes, staying true to their hair chameleon status.