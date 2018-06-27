9 Super Cute Summer Styles to Score On Major Sale at Madewell Before They Sell Out

Summer is officially in full swing and in order to get your hands on the best pieces for the season, we suggest heading over to Madewell. Right now during their Go Fourth Sale Event they’ve pulled together some of their cutest must-have summer styles including the hottest denim trends, striped totes, easy breezy sundresses, graphic tees and colorful accessories – and they’re all marked down for 20 percent off! All you have to do to receive this awesome discount is enter the special promo code “SPARKLER” at checkout. But with so many cute styles to choose from, we have a feeling that we’re not the only ones eyeing them. So hurry and get shopping so you can rack up those Instagram likes and start the summer off in the best – and most stylish – way possible!
Scroll down to shop 9 of our top summer sale picks before they’re gone.
Ruffle Mini Dress
Buy It! Posy Ruffle Dress, $134.40 (orig. $168); madewell.com
Tassel Earrings
Buy It! Tiered Tassel Earrings, $20 (orig. $25); madewell.com
White Denim Jacket
Buy It! The Boxy Crop Jean Jacket, $94.40 (orig. $118); madewell.com
Eyelet Square Neck Top
Buy It! Eyelet Angelica Top, $54.40 (orig. on sale for $68); madewell.com
Bow Slides
Buy It! The Naida Half Bow Sandal, $78.40 (orig. $98); madewell.com
High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Buy It! 9″ High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $78.40 (orig. on sale for $98); madewell.com
Graphic Tee
Buy It! Hasta Luego Graphic Tee, $31.60 (orig. $39.50); madewell.com
Canvas Tote
Buy It! The Canvas Transport Tote, $46.40 (orig. $58); madewell.com
Denim Mini Skirt
Buy It! Stretch Denim Straight Mini Skirt, $63.60 (orig. $79.50); madewell.com