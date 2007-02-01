Muffin Tops And Corsets: Tyra Banks' Style Tips

After 17 years in the fashion business and dealing with her 30 pound weight gain, this week's PEOPLE cover subject Tyra Banks has figured out a few key ways to stay looking good. Here are Tyra's top tips: 1. Give up Super Low-Rise Jeans. "This whole low jeans thing is not a good look," Banks says. "Even the smaller girls are going to have a muffin top. I recommend a higher jean and darker colors." 2. Spanx Your Booty. "I've got dimples in my booty. There's nothing wrong with Spanx or control tops. And if you can handle it, there's...

After 17 years in the fashion business and dealing with her 30 pound weight gain, this week’s PEOPLE cover subject Tyra Banks has figured out a few key ways to stay looking good. Here are Tyra’s top tips:

1. Give up Super Low-Rise Jeans. “This whole low jeans thing is not a good look,” Banks says. “Even the smaller girls are going to have a muffin top. I recommend a higher jean and darker colors.”

2. Spanx Your Booty. “I’ve got dimples in my booty. There’s nothing wrong with Spanx or control tops. And if you can handle it, there’s nothing better than a corset. Find someone who can lace it up for you, it pushes everything down and up.”

3. A Cinch in a Snatch. “That’s what my stylist Yaniece and I call being locked into the cinched belt. My breasts are getting bigger so if I get loose clothing, it looks too unshapely. You ask ‘Where’s the body?’ Even when it’s out of fashion, wear it!”

4. Let Your Personality Shine, Not Your Clothes. “Women, don’t wear anything shiny or satiny. Those kinds of materials catch the light and makes [you] look bigger.”

