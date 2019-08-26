Taylor Swift's MTV VMAs Dress Turns Us All into Lovers: See Her Show-Stopping Red Carpet Look

We can’t calm down over Taylor Swift‘s 2019 MTV VMAs dress. The pop superstar has become a staple on the VMAs red carpet for over a decade, and this year she wore a colorful look that matches her latest music style identity.

Swift kicked off the 2019 VMAs carpet in a multi-color, chain-print beaded blazer dress and black crystal-embellished over-the-knee boots. She finished the look with emerald hoop earrings and her signature bold lip.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The “ME!” singer, 29, released her seventh album, Lover, on Aug. 23, and included excerpts from her diaries as part of the deluxe version.

RELATED: A Complete History of Taylor Swift at the MTV VMAs

One entry, dated Sept. 18, 2009, was written five days after Kanye West infamously crashed the VMAs stage as Swift won the award for female video of the year for “You Belong With Me.” West interrupted Swift, who was only 19 at the time, as she was in the middle of her speech to publicly decry that the win should have gone to Beyoncé for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)”.

“Ahh… the things that can change in a week,” she wrote. “If you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump on stage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said, ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life.'”

“Well… apparently…. It does,” she concluded the note.

RELATED: Inside Taylor Swift’s Personal Diary Entries: Read All of the Biggest Revelations

Her diary entries are just one of many personal touches Swift has debuted to celebrate the launch of Lover.

She also teamed with designer and close friend Stella McCartney on a special capsule collection featuring a range of sustainable clothing including tie-dye and rainbow-colored T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and bags available now at TaylorSwift.com. The duo also created two limited-edition pieces — a bomber jacket (retailing for $1,995) and handbag ($795) — that are available at Stella McCartney’s London and New York City stores as of Aug. 23, as well as will Swift’s pop-up shop.

On the Lover track “London Boy,” which is seemingly a nod to her relationship with the British actor Joe Alwyn, Swift even name-checks McCartney, in the lyric, “like a Tennessee Stella McCartney.” The lyric is featured on a sweatshirt in the capsule.

“She’s been a friend for a really long time, and also just a woman I respect so much. I respect what she creates, how she creates it,” Swift said during an Instagram Live in June, when she first announced the capsule. “There’s so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs, and I’ve worn a lot of her stuff recently.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

In the singer’s September cover story with Vogue, Swift shared what sparked the idea to collaborate with the designer.

“When I started spending more time in London, Stella and I would go on walks, have cocktails and talk about life,” she told the publication. “So when it came time to write this album, I name-checked her in one of my songs and when I played her the album, I said, ‘Should we do something?'”

RELATED: Im’a Let You Finish! 10 Years After Kanye West Crashed Taylor Swift’s VMAs Speech, Everything They’ve Said About the Incident

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards air live from Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.