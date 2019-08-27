Gorgeous! Taylor Swift Changes into Sparkly Black Dress for 2019 VMAs Afterparty

Taylor Swift was certainly rocking a post-show “Afterglow” on Monday evening.

After taking the stage to open the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards — performing “You Need to Calm Down” and the title ballad from her newly released album, Lover — and winning a few Moon Persons, the 29-year-old pop star hit the Fleur Room at N.Y.C.’s Moxy Chelsea to make an appearance at the Republic Records afterparty.

Swift was all smiles in photos alongside fellow celebrities like sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, plus Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The star was dressed in a long-sleeved sequined black gown with a plunging neckline and carrying a simple black clutch. Her blonde hair fell in soft waves over her shoulders, and she sported her signature red lip color.

The singer’s work earned three of the 10 awards it was up for on Monday night: best visual effects for “ME!,” as well as video for good and video of the year for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Image zoom From L to R: Justin Mikita, Bella Hadid, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ahead of the show — her first VMAs in four years — Swift made a sly reference to the infamous moment Kanye West crashed her acceptance speech for female video of the year a decade ago now.

“You never know what can happen on this show, as I’ve learned,” she said on the red carpet.

Image zoom From L to R: Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Kevin Mazur/Getty

Last week, Swift released parts of her personal diary, along with her latest album, Lover, detailing her emotional fallout from West running onto the stage at the 2009 VMAs and pulling the microphone from Swift’s hand to say the award should have gone to Beyoncé instead.

“If you had told me that one of the biggest stars in music was going to jump on stage and announce that he thought I shouldn’t have won on live television, I would’ve said, ‘That stuff doesn’t really happen in real life,’ ” Swift wrote in a September 2009 entry. “Well … apparently … It does.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift Noam Galai/Getty

During her acceptance speech for video of the year on Monday night, Swift thanked her fans and followers for supporting the pro-LGBTQ Equality Act: the federal legislation that would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“In this video, several points were made,” said Swift, referencing the very clear pro-LGBTQ messages in “You Need to Calm Down” and the accompanying Todrick Hall-produced music video. (Many fellow celebs made an appearance in the video, including Ferguson, 43, and Mikita, 33.)

Applauding her fans for voting for her, the pop star, who sings ” ‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay” in her song, said in her speech, “You voting for this video means you want a world where we’re all treated equally, regardless of who we love and how we identify. … We deserve equal rights under the law.”

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco, aired live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.