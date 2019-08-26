Lizzo stepped on the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet ready to make a statement.

The first-time VMA Award nominee, 31, looked as confident as ever as she posed with her hands on her hips in a custom fiery red sequin Moschino by Jeremy Scott gown. The bold dress features a sweetheart neckline and word “SIREN” in silver sequins written diagonally across the design.

Lizzo completed the look with a fluffy feather boa draped over her shoulders, a diamond statement necklace, crystal Stuart Weitzman sandals and voluminous bouffant up-do.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

We are not worthy!! @Lizzo is always a mood ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BRO4uq1Ucw — MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019

The “Truth Hurts” singer earned four VMA nominations, including Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year, Best Power Anthem and Song of the Summer.

“It feels incredible. I’ve always felt successful because I always did what I love. To see the world smiling and to the world love my songs, I truly feel successful as a human, not a musician,” Lizzo told MTV on the red carpet. And in true Lizzo humor, she also quipped that she was up for, “best t—ties and best ass.”

Lizzo is set to hit the stage to perform during the award show at the the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. “I might strip a little bit!” the star hinted during the red carpet.

Joining her as performers throughout the show are Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.