Heidi Klum Wears a Sexy Metallic Mini for First Red Carpet Since Capri Wedding at 2019 MTV VMAs

Heidi Klum is making her first red carpet appearance since marrying Tom Kaulitz a memorable one.

The star stepped out solo at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a metallic sequined black mini dress by NEDO that featured strong shoulder pads, a heart-shaped cutout at the décolletage and a long piece of fabric flowing down the front.

Klum, 46, completed the look with a black box clutch, strappy stiletto sandals and a sleek straight hairstyle.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 3, Klum married Kaulitz, 29, on a yacht in Capri, Italy among close friends and family, including Kaulitz’s twin brother and fellow Tokio Hotel musician, Bill Kaulitz. Klum walked down the aisle looking like a true bridal beauty in an off-the-shoulder design with a sweetheart-style neckline, billowing sleeves and full ball skirt by Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

She wore her hair down, accessorizing her straight locks with a white veil. The model also wore gold bracelets and a necklace that appeared to spell out “TOM.”

Two weeks after getting married, Klum revealed Valentino created her custom gown in an Instagram video she started by speaking in German saying, “I am here in Paris to try on my wedding dress for the second time. Designed by Valentino for me.”

She explains that she wanted a “proper princess dress” for her wedding and the final design was “just right.”

PEOPLE confirmed Klum and Kaulitz got legally married earlier this year, just two months after getting engaged on Dec. 24. Public records show the couple obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California. TMZ reports they tied the knot in February 2019.

Since officially tying the knot, the couple has been enjoying an Italian honeymoon complete with jet ski rides, swimming and delicious dinners. Klum even shared a topless, black-and-white photo on Instagram that featured her soaking up the sun aboard a boat. In another photo, the former America’s Got Talent judge showed off her simple gold wedding band while lounging.

Klum and Kaulitz first sparked dating rumors in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming AGT. They later made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2018 for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.