Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Kiss as They Take Their Relationship Public at VMAs Afterparty: Report

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron just took their fling to the next level.

The casual couple appeared to change their status to “in a relationship” by hitting the 2019 VMAs afterparty circuit together, leaving Bachelor Nation heartbroken that Cameron is off the market.

After walking the VMAs red carpet with her sister Bella, Gigi, who wore a nude pants look by Tom Ford, had another plus-one at her side at the Republic Records party at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C. (That would be Cameron.)

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

Gigi was on hand to celebrate with her close pal Taylor Swift, when Cameron joined in on the fun.

According to E! News, Swift gave Tyler “a big hug” when he arrived, and “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.”

Image zoom Getty; Splash

Hadid and Cameron were first spotted together in New York City in early August, and have been spending the end of the summer close to one another.

Image zoom

Just last Thursday, the supermodel, 24, and Bachelorette runner-up, 26, were photographed driving around N.Y.C. together, with Hadid behind the wheel and Cameron taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

As fans of Hannah Brown’s season of the Bachelorette know, Brown broke up with her last man standing Jed Wyatt when she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he first went on the show. Then, on the live After the Final Rose special, Brown asked Cameron out for a drink, much to the delight of the audience.

A few days later, Cameron was spotted leaving Brown’s L.A. residence after apparently spending the night together.

But just two days after that, Cameron was spotted for the first time with Hadid in New York City.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the duo is “being purposefully coy,” when it comes to the status of their relationship.

“Their dates are definitely real and he’s having a good time,” the source added.

A second insider added that Cameron isn’t shy about the publicity surrounding the relationship and like the buzz it’s creating.

“Tyler lives in N.Y.C. now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s,” the source told PEOPLE last week. “He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”