Cardi B Wins Best Hip Hop Video at 2019 VMAs, Thanks Her Glam Squad for Making Her 'Look Like This'

Cardi B knows how to make heads turn with her bold sense of fashion — and it was on full display at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper skipped the red carpet, but made her grand entrance in her barely-there ensemble as she accepted the award for best hip hop video. Cardi showed off her figure in a form-fitting burgundy gown with a cleavage-revealing neckline as she thanked her glam squad, makeup artist Vincent Oquendo and hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, for always getting her looking her best. She also thanked her music video director Jora Frantzis in her acceptance speech.

“Since this is the Video Music Awards and everything, I really want to thank my music video team — first Jora Frantzis — that’s the director. She gotta hear outta my mouth, ‘I look ugly. Edit my stomach, edit my butt. Smooth my cellulite out,'” Cardi said onstage.

She added: “And I wanna thank my glam team, Vincent, Tokyo. Thank y’all so much. Without y’all, my music videos wouldn’t look like this. Thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus!”

Image zoom Noam Galai/Getty

The singer is nominated in four categories including best dance video, best hip-hop video, best pop video and best artist.

Last year, the singer also shocked fans on the carpet by going sexy with her outfit (a plunging, off-the-shoulder, pink ruched high-slit gown) and switching up her strands with a short pixie cut wig, just a little over one month after welcoming her first child, now 13-month old daughter Kulture Kiari.

RELATED: MTV Video Music Awards 2019: Everything You Need to Know About the Big Night

Image zoom

“It was like her comeback right after she had the baby,” her hairstylist and MUA, Tokyo Stylez told PEOPLE. “She just wanted to look really sexy and elegant.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

Performers for Monday’s show include Taylor Swift who’s opening the ceremony, Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía and the winner of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, Missy Elliot.

“Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible,” Bruce Gillmer, Viacom’s head of music and music talent said in a statement. “Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, at 8 p.m. ET.