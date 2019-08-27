The Boldest Beauty Looks on the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

Halsey's Rainbow Part
The pop star cemented her status as a hair chamelon, debuting rainbow streaks down her center-partned hairstyle.
“The rainbow part was Halsey’s idea,” says Halsey’s hairstylist Florido, an ambassador for Dove Hair. “She loves to stand out and switch things up. I made sure to give her a simpler hairstyle to showcase the part and make sure the rainbow was the star of the show.”
Camila Cabello's Natural Curls
Appearing to mimic the late singer Selena Quintanilla’s iconic waves, hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos highlighted the singer’s natural curles for an “etheral look which made her look like a Grecian goddess.” After diffusing her strands with a hair dryer and a few drops of L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment, Giannetos used two different size curling irons to define Camila’s curls. Then, he finished with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Strong Hold.
Normani's Purple Eyeshadow
The “Motivation” singer’s plum smoky eyeshadow drew attention to her beautiful brown eyes.
Queen Latifah's Orange Lipstick
Queen Latifah pulled a makeup power move by matching her high-shine orange-red lipstick to her neon coral pantsuit.
Bella Hadid's High Ponytail
Showing off her golden blonde balayage, the supermodel’s slicked back, ultra-high ponytail gives us some I Dream of Jeannie vibes. To give her hair extra shine, hairstylist Danielle Priano prepped with the Biolage Airdry Glotion and finished with the a little bit of Biolage Gelee Styler behind Bella’s ears.
James Charles' Platinum Hair
After the beauty guru documented his entire journey of dying his virgin brunette hair platinum blonde in a YouTube video, James made his VMAs red carpet debut by showing off the bold new hue.
Adriana Lima's Smoky Eye
The model’s signature sultry gaze looked extra striking thanks to black eye liner going across her waterline and some classic, cool-toned smoky eye shadow, which she teamed with a wet hair look.