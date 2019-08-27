The Boldest Beauty Looks on the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

The pop star cemented her status as a hair chamelon, debuting rainbow streaks down her center-partned hairstyle.

“The rainbow part was Halsey’s idea,” says Halsey’s hairstylist Florido, an ambassador for Dove Hair. “She loves to stand out and switch things up. I made sure to give her a simpler hairstyle to showcase the part and make sure the rainbow was the star of the show.”