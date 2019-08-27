The Boldest Beauty Looks on the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards

From Halsey's rainbow-dyed part to Queen Latifah's matchy-matchy makeup moment, these stars showed off some of the most head-turning beauty looks of the night
By Kaitlyn Frey
August 26, 2019 09:36 PM

1 of 8

Halsey's Rainbow Part

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The pop star cemented her status as a hair chamelon, debuting rainbow streaks down her center-partned hairstyle.

“The rainbow part was Halsey’s idea,” says Halsey’s hairstylist Florido, an ambassador for Dove Hair. “She loves to stand out and switch things up. I made sure to give her a simpler hairstyle to showcase the part and make sure the rainbow was the star of the show.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Camila Cabello's Natural Curls

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Appearing to mimic the late singer Selena Quintanilla’s iconic waves, hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos highlighted the singer’s natural curles for an “etheral look which made her look like a Grecian goddess.” After diffusing her strands with a hair dryer and a few drops of L’Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Treatment, Giannetos used two different size curling irons to define Camila’s curls. Then, he finished with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray Strong Hold.

3 of 8

Normani's Purple Eyeshadow

John Shearer/Getty Images

The “Motivation” singer’s plum smoky eyeshadow drew attention to her beautiful brown eyes.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

Queen Latifah's Orange Lipstick

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Queen Latifah pulled a makeup power move by matching her high-shine orange-red lipstick to her neon coral pantsuit. 

Advertisement

5 of 8

Bella Hadid's High Ponytail

Bella Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Showing off her golden blonde balayage, the supermodel’s slicked back, ultra-high ponytail gives us some I Dream of Jeannie vibes. To give her hair extra shine, hairstylist Danielle Priano prepped with the Biolage Airdry Glotion and finished with the a little bit of Biolage Gelee Styler behind Bella’s ears.  

6 of 8

James Charles' Platinum Hair

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After the beauty guru documented his entire journey of dying his virgin brunette hair platinum blonde in a YouTube video, James made his VMAs red carpet debut by showing off the bold new hue. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Adriana Lima's Smoky Eye

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The model’s signature sultry gaze looked extra striking thanks to black eye liner going across her waterline and some classic, cool-toned smoky eye shadow, which she teamed with a wet hair look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.