All the Must-See Style Moments from the 2019 MTV VMAs

Stars didn't hold back for music's big night! See the boldest, brightest and most skin-baring outfits from the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet
By Colleen Kratofil
August 26, 2019 07:52 PM

1 of 24

Camila Cabello

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

wows in a plunging white ruched gown with high-low hem, side cutouts and cascading train, and accessorizes with Amwaj diamond earrings and Djula rings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Taylor Swift

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

kicks off the carpet in a strong-shouldered printed blazer dress with a beaded pink tank, crystal-adorned over-the-knee Christian Louboutin boots and gold hoop earrings.

3 of 24

Lizzo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

wears a custom red sequin Moschino by Jeremy Scott strapless gown covered in a “Siren” logo, which she paired with a red and silver feather boa, crystal Stuart Weitzman silver sandals, diamond Gismondi 1754 necklace and an elegant updo. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 24

Normani

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

bares it all in her embellished Nicolas Jebran strapless dress with stomach cutout and ultra-high slit.

Advertisement

5 of 24

Bella Hadid

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

channels the early aughts in a cropped tank with coordinating ruched skirt, plus beige sandals.

6 of 24

Halsey

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

wears a red ruffled bra top and skirt over her black bra, matching corset and black briefs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 24

Gigi Hadid

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

opts for a beige corset-style top with high-shine Tom Ford trousers, EF Collection earrings and pointy-toe Tom Ford pumps.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 24

Hailee Steinfeld

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

arrives in a sheer red gown with side slits and matching red heels.

Advertisement

9 of 24

Lil' Kim

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

has a major moment in a feather-adorned dress with long train, worn with lace-up boots and fringe earrings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 24

Keke Palmer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

walks the carpet in a Yousef Aljasmi high-neck long-sleeve yellow column gown covered in Swarovski crystals and sequins, plus David Yurman earrings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 24

Lindsey Von

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

shows off her new emerald engagement ring as she walks the carpet in a black cape-like mini dress with thigh-high boots (both Affair).

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 24

Lil Nas X

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

shines in a sparkly silver suit with matching silver shoes and ruffled white shirt.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 24

Shawn Mendes

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

in a green suit with unbutton black shirt underneath, worn over a white tank and accessoried with a black necklace and David Yurman cuff bracelet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 24

Heidi Klum

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

shows some leg on the carpet in a mini metallic Nedo cocktail dress with heart-shaped cutout and puffy shoulders, plus a Judith Leiber clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 24

Bebe Rexha

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

goes with a cap-sleeve metallic silver mini dress with see-through swirl design, paired with matching silver sandals.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 24

Adriana Lima

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

keeps things minimal in a dark green long-sleeve Sally LaPointe sheer dress with bodysuit underneath, plus printed Christian Louboutin sandals and Chopard jewels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 24

Whitney Port

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

opts for a flirty sequin tank dress with black ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals, Jennifer Zeuner earrings, Bakti Jewelry ring and black bag.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 24

Lenny Kravitz

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

in a gold fringe tank, denim vest, matching jeans, square sunglasses and white boots.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 24

Jenni “JWoww” Farley

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

in a sunny yellow one-shoulder gown with ruffle accent, plus drop earrings and leopard-print pumps.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 24

Rosalía

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

wears a black fringe corset top and crystal-adorned skirt, long black gloves, crystal-embellished platform sandals (all Burberry), and chandelier earrings designed by Riccardo Tisci.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 24

Alex Morgan

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

trades soccer gear for a sparkly pink one-sleeve Christian Cowan mini dress with bow accent, Ruchi New York earrings, Gemma Azzurro ear cuff, Judith Leiber purple clutch and Alexandre Birman heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 24

Marc Jacobs

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

wears an oversize olive green strong-shoulder suit jacket with matching wide-leg pants to accept the first-ever Fashion Trailblazer Award. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 24

Alison Brie

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

takes the plunge in her low-cut black dress with sheer cutouts. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.