All the Must-See Style Moments from the 2019 MTV VMAs

Camila Cabello
wows in a plunging white ruched gown with high-low hem, side cutouts and cascading train, and accessorizes with Amwaj diamond earrings and Djula rings.
Taylor Swift
kicks off the carpet in a strong-shouldered printed blazer dress with a beaded pink tank, crystal-adorned over-the-knee Christian Louboutin boots and gold hoop earrings.
Lizzo
wears a custom red sequin Moschino by Jeremy Scott strapless gown covered in a “Siren” logo, which she paired with a red and silver feather boa, crystal Stuart Weitzman silver sandals, diamond Gismondi 1754 necklace and an elegant updo.
Normani
bares it all in her embellished Nicolas Jebran strapless dress with stomach cutout and ultra-high slit.
Bella Hadid
channels the early aughts in a cropped tank with coordinating ruched skirt, plus beige sandals.
Halsey
wears a red ruffled bra top and skirt over her black bra, matching corset and black briefs.
Gigi Hadid
opts for a beige corset-style top with high-shine Tom Ford trousers, EF Collection earrings and pointy-toe Tom Ford pumps.
Hailee Steinfeld
arrives in a sheer red gown with side slits and matching red heels.
Lil' Kim
has a major moment in a feather-adorned dress with long train, worn with lace-up boots and fringe earrings.
Keke Palmer
walks the carpet in a Yousef Aljasmi high-neck long-sleeve yellow column gown covered in Swarovski crystals and sequins, plus David Yurman earrings.
Lindsey Von
shows off her new emerald engagement ring as she walks the carpet in a black cape-like mini dress with thigh-high boots (both Affair).
Lil Nas X
shines in a sparkly silver suit with matching silver shoes and ruffled white shirt.
Shawn Mendes
in a green suit with unbutton black shirt underneath, worn over a white tank and accessoried with a black necklace and David Yurman cuff bracelet.
Heidi Klum
shows some leg on the carpet in a mini metallic Nedo cocktail dress with heart-shaped cutout and puffy shoulders, plus a Judith Leiber clutch and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Bebe Rexha
goes with a cap-sleeve metallic silver mini dress with see-through swirl design, paired with matching silver sandals.
Adriana Lima
keeps things minimal in a dark green long-sleeve Sally LaPointe sheer dress with bodysuit underneath, plus printed Christian Louboutin sandals and Chopard jewels.
Whitney Port
opts for a flirty sequin tank dress with black ankle-strap Stuart Weitzman sandals, Jennifer Zeuner earrings, Bakti Jewelry ring and black bag.
Lenny Kravitz
in a gold fringe tank, denim vest, matching jeans, square sunglasses and white boots.
Jenni “JWoww” Farley
in a sunny yellow one-shoulder gown with ruffle accent, plus drop earrings and leopard-print pumps.
Rosalía
wears a black fringe corset top and crystal-adorned skirt, long black gloves, crystal-embellished platform sandals (all Burberry), and chandelier earrings designed by Riccardo Tisci.
Alex Morgan
trades soccer gear for a sparkly pink one-sleeve Christian Cowan mini dress with bow accent, Ruchi New York earrings, Gemma Azzurro ear cuff, Judith Leiber purple clutch and Alexandre Birman heels.
Marc Jacobs
wears an oversize olive green strong-shoulder suit jacket with matching wide-leg pants to accept the first-ever Fashion Trailblazer Award.
Alison Brie
takes the plunge in her low-cut black dress with sheer cutouts.