Bella Hadid Dares to Bare Her Belly Button on the MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Bella Hadid channeled her inner early aughts pop star on the 2019 MTV VMAs red carpet. And for the supermodel, that meant skin was totally in.

Bella, who hit the carpet with sister Gigi Hadid, put her abs on display in a second-skin midi dress with an open stomach cutout. She styled the look with a Jimmy Choo clutch and a I Dream of Jeannie-esque ponytail, marking the first time her new blonde hair made its red carpet debut.

Image zoom Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Gigi coordinated with her sister also wearing a neutral color palette. The model wore a nude corset with matching Tom Ford wool trousers, Mary Jane pumps and a pink satin Tom Ford

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The sisters VMAs date night comes amid reports that Bella has split from longtime love, The Weeknd. Gigi’s new fling, Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron, also skipped the red carpet, after rumors that the duo might make it red carpet official at Monday’s event.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

But clearly, for the supermodel sisters, the night was all about family bonding and fashion.