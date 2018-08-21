Is Pete Davidson's VMAs Bracelet a Tribute to Fiancée Ariana Grande's Future Last Name?

Pete Davidson is ready for his fiancée Ariana Grande to be Mrs. Davidson.

On the red carpet of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, the Saturday Night Live star, 24, wore a beaded friendship bracelet that spelled out “AGD” — the initials Grande, 25, could take after she and Davidson eventually walk down the aisle.

During an interview with Ebro Darden for Apple’s Beats 1 earlier this month, Grande said that she would “probably” take Davidson’s last name, but it may only be temporary.

“I have to keep Grande because my grandpa was so proud of our name,” she said of her beloved family member, who died in July 2014 — adding, “I feel like I’d like to just eventually be Ariana. It’s got a ring to it.”

The VMAs marked Grande and Davidson’s first red carpet appearance as a couple, coming more than two months after they got engaged.

They didn’t hold back either, sharing a smooch or two for photographers.

Grande wore a revealing metallic dress which she paired with stiletto, over-the-knee stocking boots. The powerhouse singer let her long locks break free of her signature pony, wearing them down instead.

Davidson, meanwhile, looked casual in a NASA sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Their PDA continued inside, as the pair remained cute and cuddly, smiling and whispering together throughout the show.

Grande also gave her fiancé a shout out as she accepted the award for best pop video.

“Pete Davidson thank you for existing,” she gushed at the end of her speech.

PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and Davidson had started casually dating back in late May. Then, just weeks later on June 11, PEOPLE revealed they had gotten engaged after the comedian popped the question with a massive 3-carat diamond ring.

Since taking their romance public this summer, the young couple has moved in together in N.Y.C. and flaunted their love on various dates around the city, even getting several matching tattoos.

In July, Grande — who performed “God Is a Woman” at the VMAs — defended herself and her relationship after fans criticized her decision to name one of the tracks on her new album, Sweetener, after Davidson.

“He’s my fiancé. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK,” she wrote to one fan. “I won’t be offended. Still wishing y’all all the love in the world.”