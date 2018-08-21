All the Details on Cardi B's 'Mature' 2018 VMAs Beauty Look, Straight from Her Makeup Artist

There’s only one way to describe how Cardi B came through the MTV Video Music Awards’ hot pink carpet on Monday night: drippin’. If we weren’t excited enough for the new mom’s first appearance since giving birth, the 25-year-old rapper (who leads the evening’s nominations with 10) stole the pre-show in a plunging fuchsia Nicolas Jebran dress and matching pumps, tons of jewelry (including 100 carat emerald Lorraine Schwartz earrings), a pixie cut, and a dramatic cat eye courtesy of her makeup artist Erika La’ Pearl, who gave people the inside scoop on the star’s glam session.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

While all eyes are on Cardi tonight, her makeup pro says the musician wasn’t letting the pressure get to her.

“She was actually really calm,” says La’ Pearl, who’s worked with the rapper for over three years, and on some of her most memorable red carpet looks, including this year’s Grammy Awards and Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Still the star, who often uses beauty to reflect her current mood, made a deliberate statement tonight, La’ Pearl reveals.

“The inspiration came from wanting to show off a more sophisticated Cardi B with a new perspective on life. From motherhood, to being an artist and a businesswoman, she can achieve it all!”

So to celebrate her new outlook, her glam team chose a “mature” look with “vintage” vibes.

Courtesy of Erika La' Pearl

“We wanted to show change, so we started with the hair,” explains La’ Pearl of Cardi’s pixie, created by hairstylist Tokyo Stylez. “It’s daring, fun, flattering and shows off her best features, she says.”

With Cardi’s face front and center, La’ Pearl could perfect Cardi B’s signature look — a cat eye — for the occasion.

“To accentuate her eyes, I used KISS Lash Couture Triple Push-Up Lashes in Teddy (which La’ Pearl also used at the Met Gala!) measuring them, then cutting the inner lash instead of the ends to give a more dramatic effect,” she says.

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

Courtesy of Erika La' Pearl

After securing and curling the lashes, La’ Pearl created the cat eye with Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Liner. Then she used pink and purple tones on the musician’s lids (from Pat McGrath Labs MTHRSHP Subersive La Vie En Rose Eyeshadow Palette) to tie the entire look together.

Having prepped Cardi B’s skin with OleHenriksen Balancing Force Oil Control Toner and C-Rush Brightening gel Crème, she accentuated her cheekbones with a bronze highlighter. “For her lips, we wanted them full but natural-looking, which we were able to achieve using of Pat McGrath Labs She’s Heaven! shade,” La’ Pearl says.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Of the meaningful look, La’ Pearl adds, “[Cardi] wanted to show her confidence and how great she feels to be back. And also, that she has a great glam squad!”

And while the star may not have had a second to give her signature “Okurrrrr!” before she headed out the door, La’ Pearl says she loved the ensemble nontheless.

“She loved the new look and how everything came together flawlessly. She was all smiles and was ready to hit the red carpet.”

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.