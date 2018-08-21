Blake Lively Brings Her Power Suit Parade to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Blake Lively’s suit streak has no end in sight.

After a busy week filled with high-fashion pantsuits while promoting her new movie, A Simple Favor, it seemed like Lively pulled out all the stops. But Lively managed to top herself at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards — complete with an all-white ensemble consisting of a fitted, crystal-embellished blazer, a crisp button-down shirt and billowing wide-leg trousers.

The star, who presented alongside her co-star Anna Kendrick at the event, paired her outfit with over $2.5 million and 60 carats of Lorraine Schwartz white diamonds including large sparkling stud earrings and a variety of rings.

For her glam, she sported a sleek, side-parted low ponytail, along with rosy cheeks, pink lipstick and a slight smoky eye.

Splash; Getty; Splash; Getty; ImageDirect; Getty

Throughout the past week leading up to the event, Lively has been going all out in the outfit department. The actress sported a series of suits, ranging from neon green Versace design (from the men’s collection!) to a multicolor plaid Roland Mouret design. Lively also wore a white pin-stripe look, along with a shorts number and a velvet jewel-toned outfit.