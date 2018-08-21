Blake Lively Brings Her Power Suit Parade to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Blake Lively’s suit streak has no end in sight.
After a busy week filled with high-fashion pantsuits while promoting her new movie, A Simple Favor, it seemed like Lively pulled out all the stops. But Lively managed to top herself at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards — complete with an all-white ensemble consisting of a fitted, crystal-embellished blazer, a crisp button-down shirt and billowing wide-leg trousers.
RELATED PHOTOS: Well Suited! See Blake Lively’s Best Menswear-Inspired Moments from the A Simple Favor Tour
The star, who presented alongside her co-star Anna Kendrick at the event, paired her outfit with over $2.5 million and 60 carats of Lorraine Schwartz white diamonds including large sparkling stud earrings and a variety of rings.
For her glam, she sported a sleek, side-parted low ponytail, along with rosy cheeks, pink lipstick and a slight smoky eye.
Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.
Throughout the past week leading up to the event, Lively has been going all out in the outfit department. The actress sported a series of suits, ranging from neon green Versace design (from the men’s collection!) to a multicolor plaid Roland Mouret design. Lively also wore a white pin-stripe look, along with a shorts number and a velvet jewel-toned outfit.