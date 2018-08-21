When it comes to award show red carpets, the MTV Video Music Awards never fails to provide us some of the most talked-about looks for years to come (we know you still haven’t forgotten Lil’ Kim’s pasties!). And at Monday’s event, Blac Chyna dared to make statement in a bold look that’s sure to make you do a double-take.

Chyna, 30, hit the carpet in a plunging pink and silver chainmail bra with fringe draping from her shoulders along with a white g-string thong on the bottom. She maintained her modesty by covering up her backside with a matching chainmail skirt and completed the whole ensemble by designer Laurel DeWitt with dazzling crystal-embellished stilettos.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

Although not quite as revealing, Halle Berry famously wore a similar matching two-piece fringe crop top and mini skirt combo at the MTV Movie Awards in 2000.

Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times/ Getty Images

This past weekend, Chyna made headlines when she and ex-boyfriend Tyga, 28, who share 5-year-old son King Cairo, were spotted together at a New York City nightclub.

RELATED VIDEO: Classic MTV VMAs Fashion

The pair attended Sujit Kundu’s birthday bash at the Marquee Nightclub and were seen entering the venue just minutes apart, a source told PEOPLE.

Later in the night, Chyna and Tyga — they met when she starred in his “Rack City” music video in 2011 and broke up by August 2014 — were spotting embracing each other with a hug while chatting with their mutual friends, the onlooker said.

Following his split from Chyna, Tyga dated Kylie Jenner, who also attended the VMAs tonight with current boyfriend Travis Scott, before the couple called it quits in April 2017. During Jenner’s relationship with Tyga, Chyna publicly dated and became engaged to Jenner’s half-brother Rob Kardashian. The pair welcomed daughter Dream Renée in November 2016 before PEOPLE confirmed the couple split in February 2017.

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.