Ariana Grande attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards with all the expected necessities: her fiancé Pete Davidson by her side, her signature cat eye and a pair of metallic thigh-high boots. But one important detail was missing from her red carpet appearance. The star’s signature sky-high ponytail was nowhere to be seen as she traded it for a long, flowing style.

Prior to performing her latest hit, “God Is a Woman,” at the event, Grande stepped onto the event’s red carpet alongside a bleach-blonde Davidson. The star sported a futuristic silver mini dress, gray bike shorts, metallic thigh-high stocking boots and her shiny brown hair worn down with her ends flipped outwards and the front pieces tucked behind her ear.

Davidson, on the other hand, didn’t get quite as dressed up for the event. The SNL star wore a white sweatshirt, black track ants and black-and-white sneakers.

But just because Grande stepped out without her pony, that doesn’t mean she’s not devoted to it. The star recently clapped back at a commenter who said she was sick of her ponytail, responding, “I’m not.”

As she explained a few years back, it’s nearly impossible to get sick of the look, which she’s found endless variations for.

“I feel like there’s a thousand different ways to do a ponytail. A million!…It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise,” she said in an interview with Byrdie. “Like, I forget how much I love it, and then I tie it back and I’m like, ‘I love this look! Ooh, girl!’ Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It’s like true love.”