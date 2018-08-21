Amber Rose Wears 'Intergalactic Space Slut' Cone-Bra Corset to the 2018 MTV VMAs

Moon Man meets ‘space slut.’

Amber Rose arrived to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in a red latex skin-tight outfit that featured a cone-shaped bra (an homage to Madonna’s Blonde Ambition tour look), red cat-like mask, whip, elbow-length gloves and over-the-knee boots, and she’s calling the entire vibe a “intergalactic space slut” look.

But the real inspiration behind her “space slut” look is to raise awareness for her fourth annual Slut Walk on October 6.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Slut Walk is an event Rose hosts annually to protest against rape culture and sexual violence. Participants dress “how they want” as a way to show awareness that people should not be judged for their outfits.

“Regardless of how you dress, that doesn’t make you a slut, it doesn’t make you a whore,” Rose told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “Those are all just derogatory labels they men and women use against other women to put us down for being confident in our sexuality without even knowing our past sexual history.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full MTV VMAs coverage to get the latest news on one of music’s biggest nights.

Rose is always one to make a head-turning appearance to the MTV VMAs, after all, she wore a nearly-naked sheer dress with a crystal-adorned bra and thong to the 2014 show.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

But for as over-the-top as her red carpet looks can be, she also knows the importance of having great everyday looks to make you feel your best. Which is why she designed her own size-inclusive collection with Simply Be, which goes from sizes 6 to 32. Prices top out at $40.

“I just love that it comes in all shapes and sizes. I’m very body positive and I didn’t want to leave any girl out, so we have all sizes for every shape of women,” Rose explained to PEOPLE. “That’s pretty much why I wanted to do this line with them.”

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.